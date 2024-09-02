Former Flames-turned MLB stars

Third baseman Will Wagner, a former Liberty University Baseball star, has had an explosive start to his MLB career. Drafted in the 18th round of the 2021 MLB Draft, 538th overall to the Astros, Wagner was not exactly a top prospect.

However, Flames fans knew he had what it takes to make it to the big leagues, and he proved them right. After a long stint in the Houston Astros’ farm system, Wagner was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays July 29. After just under two weeks with the Buffalo Bisons, the Jays’ Triple-A affiliate, he got the call up to the majors.

Wagner made it a point that he wasn’t going back down. He went 3-4 with a double and an RBI against the Angels in Anaheim, California. This made him the fourth Blue Jay in franchise history to record at least three hits in a debut.

The Flames alumnus hasn’t stopped there, batting .326 with a home run and five RBIs over 13 games. With the Blue Jays struggling to find success this season, Wagner had the perfect opportunity to make his mark, and he did not miss. It seems that Wagner will continue to see time on the diamond in the absence of a strong offensive presence by others in the depth chart.

Flames Nation should not be too surprised at his “overnight success,” as he was doing this long ago at Worthington Field in Lynchburg. In his two years and change as a Flame, Wagner racked up his stats in the ASUN Conference. Wagner batted over .300 in his college career and was named to the ASUN All-Conference first team his sophomore year. He was well on his way to similar if not higher accolades until COVID-19 interrupted his junior season.

As the conclusion of the MLB season draws closer, Wagner will be fighting for a future spot at the hot corner for the rest of the season. Flames and Blue Jays fans will continue to watch in anticipation to see how Wagner progresses.

Graduating from Liberty in 2021, ace Fraser Ellard has also gotten the MLB call-up. Drafted in the eighth round to the Chicago White Sox in the 2021 MLB Draft, the left-handed reliever was a gem in the pen for the Flames, transferring in from Lander University for a year of graduate school.

Spending his first few years of professional ball in the White Sox’s farm system, the 26-year-old Georgia native started in A, climbing the ladder to A+, AA and most recently AAA. With the deflated White Sox’s pitching staff and team sitting at the bottom of the league, Ellard got his shot at the majors.

Currently 31-101 on the season, the White Sox have the worst record in the league by a long shot, 17 games behind the second-to-last Miami Marlins. Despite the team’s embarrassing performance this season, Ellard has been a bright spot in the Sox’s rather dark season.

Ellard debuted July 30 against the Kansas City Royals, but it seemed as if the nerves got to him, as he walked two and recorded just one out. He picked up two earned runs and a loss in his debut but has since rebounded from this rough start.

Flash-forward to today, Ellard has pitched in eight other games, recording his first major league win Aug. 21. Notching 11 strikeouts and a WHIP of 1.33 in 8.1 innings, Ellard may earn himself a position in Chicago’s bullpen for the future.

Although he spent just one season with the Flames, Ellard played an essential role in Liberty’s bullpen. Making 26 appearances, throwing 44.1 innings and striking out 63, Ellard was a go-to reliever for the Flames. He was dominant in the ASUN, and his performance was clearly noticed by the White Sox.

With a heavy focus on his faith, Ellard attributes all his success to God, which is rare in this day and age for a professional athlete. Sharing Liberty’s mission with the rest of the world on a major level, Ellard is making Flames Nation proud in the beginning of his professional career.

