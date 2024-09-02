Finding your focus: How to identify the best campus study spot for you

When it comes to finding the perfect study spot at Liberty University, there is no shortage of options catered to every student and their individual study styles. Whether you’re seeking the bustling energy of a coffee shop or the peace and quiet of a discreet corner, the right environment can make all the difference in your academic performance.

It’s easy to feel overwhelmed as a college student. When the cycle of classes, extracurriculars, work and social gatherings never seems to end, the pursuit of academic achievement is no easy undertaking. However, by making a few slight adjustments, you can prioritize your scholastic success.

The best part is, the journey to academic success is simpler than you might think. Much of this success stems from the environment you choose to place yourself in. Here are five study spots on campus to help you thrive in your academic journey at Liberty.

The Barrick-Falwell Lodge

Nestled in the Liberty Mountain Snowflex Centre, the Barrick-Falwell Lodge is a warm and scenic study environment. If you’re looking to deviate from Main Campus while still staying close by, this study spot is perfect for you. The lodge offers a log cabin atmosphere with picturesque views of both Liberty and Lynchburg. The alpine aesthetic adds to its coziness, and since it’s less crowded than other campus locations, you’ll find it quieter and more conducive to focused study sessions.

LU One Lounge

Located in the Montview Student Union, the LU One Lounge offers a homey and welcoming study atmosphere. With comfortable seating, charging outlets and a coffee station, this is an ideal (and discreet) study spot for students. Whether you’re looking to study with friends, plug in your headphones or enjoy The Light radio playing overhead while you open up Canvas assignments, this location is the perfect place for you. For those with classes in DeMoss Hall, the lounge’s location makes it convenient for study sessions between classes.

SGA Lounge

Settled on the third floor of DeMoss, the Student Government Association Lounge is an ideal spot for both solo and group study sessions. With an ample amount of seating, the lounge offers a convenient place to accomplish work and is located near the heart of Main Campus. Plus, with its close proximity to dining options in Montview, students can grab a meal or coffee during a study break.

Bookstore Starbucks

For those seeking a cafe environment on campus, the Starbucks location at the Liberty University Barnes & Noble Bookstore is an optimal spot. Students can grab an energizing coffee, find a table and complete their assignments. While there are two Starbucks locations on campus, this one provides a quieter and more secluded alternative to the Montview location.

The Freedom Tower

Hovering over the Liberty campus is the iconic Freedom Tower. What many might not realize is that students can discover an exemplary — and scenic — study spot on the top floors of the tower. With impeccable views of Lynchburg, the Freedom Tower offers the most unique place to complete assignments.

Whether you’re a freshman or a seasoned upperclassman, there is always a new spot to hit the books on campus. By opting for a space that aligns with your preferences, you can productively complete your assignments. Remember, the key to your academic success lies not only in your personal dedication but also in the environments you place yourself within. Happy studying!

