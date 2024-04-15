Why GMO labelling is a necessity

If you are anything like me, then you are a picky eater. Not “I only eat chicken nuggets” picky, but still hesitant to try new things. However, one thing that I am very picky about is what is in my food, so let me tell you why it is absolutely essential that genetically modified organisms (GMO) are labeled as such.

If I showed you two honey crisp apples and I told you that one was natural, organic and freshly picked, and the other was genetically modified, which apple would you choose? You would probably choose the organic apple. But why? Well, maybe it is because you do not know what the other apple has been “genetically modified” with. Or maybe it is because you, like me and my family, choose organic options for health reasons. I personally do not want my food to come out of a laboratory. More than that, I do not want to unknowingly buy food that came out of a laboratory.

As Medical News Daily said, there is a lack of research on the long-term effects of GMO foods. However, GMO foods, like everything in the world, have their pros and cons. For example, a genetically modified apple might not bruise as soon as a natural apple. It also might even have a better, richer taste. However, the mixing of genes yields the small, but possible chance of allergies. Now, I am not saying that eating GMO foods will absolutely make you sick or give you diseases. Plus, the chances of getting sick from GMO is still small. In fact, the FDA even claims that GMO options are just as safe to eat as natural foods. However, I think that more problems can arise when you begin tampering with natural foods. Hear me out: I think it is very important to eat healthy foods and the point of genetically modifying certain foods is to make them healthier, but how much healthier can you make fruits or vegetables?

In my opinion, humans cannot make things as good as or better than the way God has made them. I do believe that we are called to use the abilities and talents that he has given us, but we are not supposed to challenge the way God does things. While genetically modifying foods is not necessarily a sin, I would much rather eat natural, organic foods than anything that has been genetically altered. So, should GMO options be labeled accordingly? Yes.They absolutely should. Unless a doctor, for some odd reason, specifically tells me to choose and consume GMO foods, I will always choose natural food options. I believe that it is not only necessary to properly label GMO options, but I think that it is negligent not to do so. I am going to want to know if the grapes I am eating contain DNA from corn.

God created the Earth and everything in it. He made everything exactly the way he wanted it to be, and that includes fruits and vegetables. Sure, there might be a small chance you find a worm in your apple, but is that not just the beauty of reality?

Weissinger is an opinion writer for the Liberty Champion. Follow him on X