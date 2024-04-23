Roll ’em Solem

Dear Reader,

The time has arrived, and we find ourselves in the last column of this semester. Thank you for rolling with the trends with me over the last few months, keeping our eyes fixed on Jesus as we examine the ever-changing dynamic of popular culture.

As the semester’s end quickly approaches, the bright daylight graces our lives with a warm embrace. Students flock outdoors with sunglasses and picnic blankets to study alfresco and soak up some rays for a summer tan. The scent of sunscreen awakens a sense of nostalgia within us; the taste of iced coffee delights us.

Reader, as final exams approach and we set our gaze to the summer months ahead, it is understandable to be filled with a mix of both excitement and anxiety.

Matthew 6:28-30 beautifully declares, “And why are you anxious about clothing? Consider the lilies of the field, how they grow: they neither toil nor spin, yet I tell you, even Solomon in all his glory was not arrayed like one of these. But if God so clothes the grass of the field, which today is alive and tomorrow is thrown into the oven, will he not much more clothe you, O you of little faith?”

Reader, in the eyes of Jesus, you are precious and beloved — even more treasured than the lilies of the field. With God, all things are possible. In him, everything will work for the glory of his name.

Fit Check

Imagine a radiant and blissful summer day in a coastal Southern California town. Eclectic gift shops. Golden shores. A salty sea breeze. Or perhaps envision a brisk, showery morning in London. Raindrops fall upon ancient cobblestone streets. Reader, this week in fashion, let’s delve into an exciting hot topic: street style.

With the approaching summer travel months, street style will emerge as a prevailing topic of conversation. Worn with a canvas tote bag and a trendy ball cap, oversized tops are having a moment. This summer, consider wearing a large, lightweight sweater in a neutral tone or a vintage-looking T-shirt. For a different look, opt for an oversized denim button-down shirt or a white-collared shirt with rolled-up sleeves. Light denim is also having a moment, so why not embrace the trend by pairing these oversized tops with a pair of cuffed light denim jeans? Customize your look to your liking and comfort, and because of the warmer months, you may want to opt for shorts instead.

Reader, let’s direct our attention to Adidas Samba, a popular brand of shoes at the moment. A timeless and iconic staple for street style, these shoes can pair well with any style or casual outfit. Undoubtedly, they will fit seamlessly with the street style outfits described above.

In Pop Culture

Reader, this week in pop culture, let’s direct our attention over to Taylor Swift’s new album, “The Tortured Poets Department.” Swift released her album April 19, featuring 16 songs. To her fans’ surprise, two hours later, she released 15 additional songs for a total of 31 tracks in the new album.

Reflecting on her past relationship with Joe Alwyn, Swift imbued “The Tortured Poets Department” with heavy emotion. In particular, the track “So Long, London” captures this melancholy tone, in which she expresses her goodbye to Alwyn. Swift collaborated with Post Malone in the song “Fortnight” and Florence + The Machine in the song “Florida!!!”

In the song “The Alchemy,” Swift delves into her current romance with Travis Kelce. All in all, Swift’s new album takes listeners on a journey through raw human emotion and vulnerability. Whether you’re a committed Swiftie or someone who appreciates and relates to her sense of vulnerability, this album is worth a listen.

Reader, it has been a joy to explore trends with you over the last few columns. I look forward to exploring so much more with you next semester.

As we embrace the end of the school year and the summer season, let us collectively fix our eyes upon Jesus — our ultimate trendsetter. Trends, much like the ever-changing nature of ocean waves, are never static. They evolve and shift with the passage of time.

However, Jesus Christ will never change. He always stays the same, and he is worthy of all our praise.

Happy reading,

Solem is the asst. feature editor for the Liberty Champion.