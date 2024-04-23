Flames to compete in ALC Playoffs in Lynchburg

The weather is heating up all across the country, and the Men’s Collegiate Lacrosse Association is following suit. It’s postseason time, and the conference tournaments are up first. Across nine different conferences, 56 teams will be battling it out to earn auto bids into the Division I MCLA National Championships in Round Rock, Texas.

One of those teams is Liberty University, winner of the ALC North Region. Because the team won its division, the Flames will have a first-round bye and await the winner of the Virgina Tech vs. Clemson matchup in the semifinal game. Liberty finally secured the division title after its 16-7 win over James Madison University.

This victory held an even deeper meaning for the Flames. The season has been a choppy one for Liberty, with huge wins followed closely by losses. Just as momentum would spark, it would be snuffed out. With the win over JMU, though, the Flames have won four of their last five games and feel as if they are finally pushing over the top of the proverbial hill.

“We’re feeling really good as a team,” senior midfield Keaton Mohs said. “The JMU game was huge for our confidence, and it feels like we’re turning a corner. This is a great time to peak right before the tournament.”

Head Coach Kyle McQuillan echoed Mohs’ sentiment. He said that their game versus JMU was “the most complete game all season” and that they “want to be playing their best now.”

That confidence, though, must come to fruition in the actual tournament. Thankfully, Liberty has been in this position often in the past five years, so the team knows what to expect.

“We’ve played a lot of back-to-back games on purpose for situations like this,” McQuillan said. “The toughest thing, though, is the scout. We’ll have a basic scout for both teams and then get more specific over the week we have to prepare.”

Players seem to buy into not having to change the preparation process as well. Most, like senior captain Bryn Jungles, try to keep it as similar as possible to a normal game.

“I try to treat every game the same to develop consistency,” Jungles said. “If you treat games differently, that will increase anxiety. I have a routine that’s worked really well for me, and if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”

However, players must find a sweet spot between rest and staying active. Athletes want to be fresh and healthy but not rusty at the same time. With the weather growing hotter and games being played on turf, both coaches and staff emphasize the importance of hydration.

Taking home the ALC title could impact the future of the Flames’ program.

“A championship would be monumental for the program,” Jungles said. “It would give us more energy going into nationals and would help boost recruiting in the future.”

Liberty’s first game of the ALC tournament will kick off at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 27. The ALC Championships will begin the following day at 3 p.m.

