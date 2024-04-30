Congressional Art Competition to begin May 3

The LaHaye Event Space will welcome the Congressional Art Competition beginning May 3 and will celebrate local creative high school students.

The art competition will feature artwork from students around the 5th District of Virginia, allowing students to showcase their masterpieces on Liberty University’s campus. Participants can enter different materials for consideration, which will be displayed across several tables and gallery walls as well.

“The Congressional Art Competition is a nation-wide art competition for high school students,” Nicholle Gould, a studio and digital arts instructor, said. “Liberty University will be hosting the event for the 5th District of Virginia.”

These types of competitions are impactful to aspiring artists, because the event honors the high school students’ hard work and artistic talent.

“This competition offers the opportunity to recognize the talents of high school students across our nation and encourage their artistic endeavors,” Gould said. “It also acknowledges the impact of the art teachers who poured into their lives and pushed them to be better artists.”

According to Gould, students will be able to enter art of various forms within the realm of 2D art, such as painting, drawing and sketching, mixed media, digital art and collages.

“This kind of art competition encourages a celebration of young artists’ creativity and artistic ability,” Gould said. “It’s a way of encouraging the next generation of creatives, applauding their talents and even greater potential.”

Another element of the event is that local Congressman Bob Good will be hosting the event this year as he has done in previous years.

“Congressman Bob Good will be speaking at the event, along with our own Joshua Wilson, professor of studio and digital arts, to encourage these young artists on their academic and artistic journeys,” Gould said.

The winners of the Congressional Art Competition will have their art displayed at the U.S. Capitol for one year.

“The highlight of the event is announcing the winners of the competition and presenting them with their awards,” Gould said. “For this specific competition, not only will there be a first, second and third place winner, but the overall winner will have their work displayed at the U.S. Capitol for one year.”

The event will be open to the public and will be attended by students’ families, Good and his staff and several Liberty University faculties.

“It is open to the public, and all are welcome to join,” Gould said.

Jarnigan is a news reporter for the Liberty Champion