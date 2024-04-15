Battle of the Bands, a student-led event, raises money to support local charity, Isaiah 117 House

Battle of the Bands, an event to raise money to support Isaiah 117 House, gathered crowds of students to the Academic Lawn April 12.

Promotional flyers were hung all over campus, encouraging students to come show their support for their favorite band.

Students arrived in groups carrying folding chairs and blankets, ready to listen to student-led music from local bands.

The event started with Nyah Dufek, who kicked off the event by singing and playing guitar.

The first competing band to take the stage was Wyndsong, who sang their single “I Wanna Be Codependent.”

Wyndsong took a quick break between songs to explain the meaning behind the song title.

While the word “codependent” can often have negative connotations, the band members wanted to be clear that the song was about their desire to be codependent on Jesus and to cultivate a relationship with God.

According to the Battle of the Bands Instagram (@battleofthebands.lu), Wyndsong spoke about its goals and influences.

Between acts, the show’s hosts entertained the audience with musical-themed jokes, and kept the crowd engaged while the bands switched sets.

Next, the band Lost//Found performed original alternative rock songs.

Committing to the competition, the band dressed stylishly in black, and rocked the crowd with their music.

Lastly, the band Leta performed a variety of songs, bringing the competition to a close.



A spokeswoman from Isaiah 117 House drew the attention of the spectators to a booth located on the side of the lawn at the edge of the crowd.

The booth featured a guitar that was being raffled off to raise money. Attendees could purchase a $5 ticket to enter the raffle drawing for a chance to win a guitar. Proceeds from the event went to support Isaiah 117 House, a program designed to provide foster children with a place to stay in the interim between entering the program and being fostered by a family.

The spokeswoman also talked about her own experience with Isaiah 117 House and spoke about how the program offered her own foster children bags of new possessions to help ease their transition into her home.

The event wrapped up by asking the crowd to vote for their favorite band, and although the competition was fierce, the band Wyndsong took home the trophy for the night.

Jarnigan is the asst. news editor for the Liberty Champion