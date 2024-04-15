Author Sam Allberry to speak: Allberry is the featured guest at the Every Square Inch Conference April 18-19

Sam Allberry, author, speaker and associate pastor of Immanuel Nashville Church, will be the main speaker at this year’s Every Square Inch Conference April 18-19 in the LaHaye Event Space.

Allberry’s session will cover information coming from his book, “What God Has to Say About Our Bodies.” After speaking, Allberry will open the floor up for a moderated Q&A with students and staff.

“Students can expect Sam Allberry to engage with his topics from his numerous books,” Jorge Andres Rivera-Marrero, a graduate assistant for the Rawlings School of Divinity, said. “I think he is one of the most influential pastors and speakers of our generation.”

The following day, students may participate in breakout sessions in the Terrace Conference Room A at the Jerry Falwell Library. Refreshments and snack food, such as bagels and coffee, will be provided.

The first breakout session, “Leading Like Jesus,” will feature a Q&A with Allberry. Chris Misiano, vice president of Campus Recreation and Logistics, will facilitate the discussion.

The second breakout session, “Is Jesus Good News for Our Sexuality?” will take place in a similar fashion. Allberry will be the main speaker, and Jack Carson, executive director for the Center of Apologetics and Cultural Engagement, will facilitate the Q&A.

Rivera-Marrero expressed that the Q&A session during previous conferences holds a special place in his heart, as it allows students to pose challenging questions and hear the speaker’s insights.

The conference always ends with a concert. This year, Abbie Gamboa, a musical artist who has worked with record labels like Watershed Music Group and Upper Room Global, Inc.

Her concert will be at the LaHaye Event Space starting at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $10, and there will be special coffee drinks for attendees.

Students are encouraged to inquire about the conference at the on-campus Center for Apologetics and Cultural Engagement. Alternatively, they can reach out via email at ACE@liberty.edu.

Find more information about the Every Square Inch Conference at this website.

Scotford is a news reporter for the Liberty Champion