Presidential election updates: The race will be between Donald J. Trump and Joseph R. Biden

The 2024 presidential election is in full swing, and the political arena is bracing for a familiar showdown between former President Donald Trump and the incumbent Democratic nominee, President Joseph Biden.

With the General Election approaching Nov. 5, Americans can expect a similar race to the 2020 election, between Trump and Biden. As per recent polls, Trump has an advantage.

According to a report from Politico, the results of the 2024 primaries indicate that Trump has secured 1,639 delegations, whereas Joe Biden has won 2,478.

As of March 21, Trump won 31 states in the Republican presidential primary and caucus. Nikki Haley, the former presidential nominee and former governor of South Carolina, won only in Vermont.

Haley, who dropped out of the race March 6, acknowledged Trump’s auspicious campaign while reflecting on her months-long journey to the White House.

“It is now up to Donald Trump to earn the votes of those in our party and beyond who did not support him, and I hope he does that,” Haley said. “I said I wanted Americans to have their voices heard. I have done that. I have no regrets.”

Besides Trump’s 1,639 delegations, 94 GOP delegates were in favor of Haley, nine for Ron DeSantis and three for Vivek Ramaswamy.

Nevertheless, Trump walked away from Super Tuesday with a victory for the Republicans.

“This was a great day of victory … but now we have to get back to work because we have the worst president in the history of the country. His name is Joe Biden, sometimes referred to as crooked Joe Biden, and he must be defeated,” Trump said.

As the presumptive Democratic candidate, Biden has secured the majority of his party’s votes. Only 20 delegates were uncommitted. Marianne Williamson, the only other Democratic candidate who is still in the race, received no delegations.

“I am honored that the broad coalition of voters representing the rich diversity of the Democratic Party across the country have put their faith in me once again to lead our party — and our country — in a moment when the threat Trump poses is greater than ever,” Biden said.

As election anticipation mounts, the nation prepares for another potentially contentious battle between Trump and Biden.

Biden (81) is the oldest president in U.S. history. Concerns around his health and well-being will play a key factor in the election.

Trump (77) has asserted his dominance in the GOP, surpassing a field of 12 other reputable GOP candidates to claim the party’s sole nomination. After his controversial decision to attempt to overturn his 2020 election loss, many wonder how these past events will influence his presidential ticket.

This election season, voters will judge the candidates on a variety of political topics, including the economy, abortion, immigration, war and the state of U.S. democracy.

After record-high inflation during the Biden presidency, the economy is a major concern for voters this election season.

According to a Gallup survey that examined U.S. adults and their perception of the economy, the U.S. economic confidence has dwindled under Biden. Because of this, many concerned voters are expected to take to the polls to help protect the economy.

Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, abortion has become an important issue for many Democrats. Biden is pro-choice, and according to the Associated Press, Trump supports a national ban on abortion after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

According to the Wall Street Journal, if Trump wins, he has vowed to close the southern border and place travel limitations on predominately Muslim countries on his first day in office. Trump vows to facilitate the largest-ever deportation of migrants who are in the country illegally. Biden supports an open border with international negotiation.

With a myriad of pressing issues at hand, both Trump and Biden find themselves in a pivotal time in politics. According to a report from the Wall Street Journal, about a quarter of Americans are undecided about which candidate to support. American voters are tasked with a weighty decision to determine who will occupy the White House in the coming years.

Similar to the 2020 election, however, a few swing states could help determine the political future.

This election, look to the states of Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, North Carolina and Nevada — all battleground states which have been close in recent elections and will also be heavily contested this November.

