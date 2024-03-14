Overtime anguish: Men’s D2 eliminated from nationals in heated win-or-go-home battle with Lindenwood, 4-3

After a back-and-forth game that coaches and players called the “true national championship,” the Flames men’s D2 team fell in overtime to the Lindenwood Lions. The 4-3 loss was the Flames’ final game of pool play and would decide who would exit the pool victorious and advance to the ACHA Nationals Semi-Finals. With the loss, the Flames’ 2023-24 season has come to an end, but as usual, Liberty refused to go down without a fight.

“Sucks. I mean, there’s really no other way to put it,” Flames senior defenseman Rece Poulin said. “Yeah, I wish I had more, but we fought hard, honestly. I mean, that’s a one versus three in the nation, and honestly, I don’t think you could ask for a better game. So you say what you want, but a one versus three in pool play, you just watched the national championship, if I’m being honest.”

The Flames struck first and scored the opening goal, the first time they’ve done that in their three games in St. Louis. The goal came from junior center Roman Lamoureux, who was able to redirect a rebound in front of the crease off of a long shot from senior defenseman Daniel Hauke.

The Lions answered quickly and tied the game back up, but the Flames were able to convert a second time in the first to send them into the break up 2-1. The goal was scored by Flames freshman forward Aaron Higgins, who had an excellent tournament, which he capped off with a two-point performance in the final game of pool play.

Up 2-1, the Flames were unable to pull away in the second while battling a string of penalties. Instead, the Lions scored the only two goals in the period and led 3-2 as both teams left the ice for intermission.

Heading into the third, the Flames needed a miracle, and they got one. With possession of the puck, Higgins sliced his way into the O-zone and attempted his signature wrap-around move. He got a tip from junior forward Jared Matley, who found the back of the net and tied the game up. For the rest of the third, momentum was shifting back and forth as the Flames looked to put the game away, and the Lions seemed to be playing for overtime, and they got their wish.

“That was the championship game right there,” Flames junior forward Josh Martin said. “(Lindenwood) knew it. They were playing to not lose the majority of the game. We just didn’t get the bounces our way.”

With 10 minutes on the clock, overtime began, and in a flurry of skates and shots, it ended just 27 seconds into play. Lindenwood found an opening in the Flames’ defensive line and went tape to tape on a cross-ice pass that Lions’ freshman forward Brett Robinson converted into the game-winning goal.

As the Lions bench flooded onto the ice in celebration, time seemed to slow for the red, white and blue side of the rink, which was filled with the players’ families, friends and other Liberty hockey players. In what felt like the blink of an eye, the Flames season had ended.

“I’d say they caught a pretty lucky bounce,” freshman forward Jacob Padgett said. “They crashed the net hard and bounced off of us, (there was) nothing we could really do. I mean, we fought our hardest, and it just ended up poorly.”

The Flames’ loss in overtime eliminates them from the ACHA National Tournament after back-to-back pool play wins, and therefore ends their 2023-24 season.

“I think we’re mainly focused on the seniors and guys that are just moving on and probably just played their last game of hockey,” Flames Head Coach Ben Hughes said when asked about his message to his guys in the locker room. “I think our focus is seniors and how, not to sound cliche, but we truly believe that the team and the program is at a better place now because of them from when they came in.”

“So, at the end of the day, that’s what it’s all about for us, is just continuing to make it the program better,” Hughes continued. “And I think having the leaders that we have and honoring them and just being able to, I think, just help disciple guys, too. Not just on the ice, but disciple them in their growth and their walk with the Lord and just being able to help them get better in different aspects of their life.”

