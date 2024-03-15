Finding wins on the national stage: Women’s D2 hockey leaves ACHA National Tournament on high note, winning two of three and shutting out St. Thomas 2-0

The D2 Lady Flames’ trip to the ACHA National Tournament was the first time in four years the team clinched a berth to play postseason hockey. Liberty hopped on a bus to St. Louis full of anticipation for the electric atmosphere that comes with playing in nationals.

While the Flames fell to Providence in the first round of pool play — barring them from moving on to the next round of the tournament — the team still approached its pool matchups with their rival Delaware Blue Hens and St. Thomas with a cutting intensity. Liberty overtook the Blue Hens in a wild overtime battle March 13, before shutting out St. Thomas 2-0 the next afternoon to round out pool play.

“They knew they had to play for each other; that’s the biggest thing,” Lady Flames Head Coach Rena Leone said. “They wanted to walk away with two wins and leave nationals feeling good, especially for our seniors. So even though we couldn’t move out of pool play didn’t mean that this game didn’t mean for a lot for them. They definitely were going to give it all they had.”

The contest with St. Thomas served as the team’s final matchup of the year, and it was kickstarted by a 5-on-3 power play goal from freshman forward Cora Williams, who found a seam and fired a shot from the left circle that sliced through defenders and into the net with less than a minute remaining in the first.

“I kind of just walked out of the corner and had some good screeners in front (of the net),” Williams said. “I mean, I honestly didn’t even see it go in the net, but I heard everyone start cheering.”

Williams’ goal was her third of the tournament and 13th of the year, rounding out a stellar season for the rookie.

“I definitely feel like nationals is just a different type of hockey, and you just have to play as hard as you can at all times,” Williams said. “My teammates really help with that, hyping me up on the bench.”

When it came time for the second period, the Flames entered the ice ready to extend their lead. Moments later, they were ushered back to the locker room when a tornado warning struck the St. Louis area. All attendees were sent to the tunnels of the Centene Ice Center and instructed to shelter in place until the warning was lifted.

“In the locker room, we were jamming out to music,” Lady Flames junior Captain Maddy Gaddy said of the delay. “We just were having a ball, all getting each other hyped up. We were ready to go. I mean, that was just a little dance session for us.”

The dance session kept Liberty warm and ready to defend its lead when the warning lifted nearly an hour later. Despite a scoreless second period, the team managed to snag the insurance goal in the third, with junior forward Isabel Gracia putting sophomore forward Izzy Crossman’s pass in the back of the net.

The Lady Flames held the two-goal advantage, and their defense refused to relent. Liberty held St. Thomas 0-for-3 on the power play, even managing to kill off a 6-on-4 opportunity in the game’s dying minutes to secure the victory.

“Our defense is definitely the backbone of our team. They work,” Leone said. “Our forwards have gotten better with being more offensive-minded, but also coming back and helping with the D, whereas the D is very defensive-focused, but they also have been able to score for us because two of our D are some of our leading scorers.”

As the team left the ice, however, they crowded around their senior netminder Kylie Mebs, who forced the shutout and tallied 22 saves in a spectacular showing. The outing was Mebs’ first in about three months after spending time rehabbing an injury. In the goaltender’s final game of her senior year, her focus was striking.

“(Mebs) had been doing everything she could to get back here, and I think she proved that she wanted to be here for her teammates, so she played excellent,” Leone said. “We couldn’t have asked for a better performance from her.”

The team took extra time to relish in the season-ending victory, celebrating the best year the group has had in recent memory.

“This has been the best team I think I’ve ever played on,” Gaddy said. “I’m honored to lead these girls. I mean, I love every one of them and I’m glad they can look up to me and it’s fun.”

The D2 program is a young one. As they look ahead to the future, the majority of this year’s group will be lacing the skates back up for Leone next season, looking to build off a year defined by resilience.

“It was a great season, which led into a great postseason. I couldn’t be more proud of what they’ve done,” Leone said. “They definitely battled through adversity, but then they figured it out and just got it done. So I’m very proud.”