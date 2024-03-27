Devos with Davis

The jovial chirping of birds fills the air as rows upon rows of cherry and apple blossom trees burst into full bloom. At last, it is the fourth week of March, and the dreadful eighth week of midterms is officially over.

Spring break came in like a breath of fresh air, and students all around campus got a reprieve from their Canvas to-do lists for one blissful week. Finally, students no longer had to sleep with one eye open, paranoid that their alarm clocks for their 8:15 classes would go off. Instead, some students got to soak in the sun and enjoy the sights of crystal blue waves. Others rested in the comfort of their parents’ homes. Either way, spring break provided each student with some much-needed rest.

As students begin to journey back to campus to finish the rest of the spring semester, many may feel dreary about returning to their busy and fast-paced schedules. Many times, it can feel like life is one long roller coaster ride, accelerating and descending at the most unexpected moments. College certainly is an amusement park of its own, and not everyone will leave with the same thrill of exhilaration.

While gearing up for the latter half of the semester may seem intimidating and overwhelming, there still is hope on the horizon because of Christ’s presence in our lives.

The apostle Peter was one individual from the Bible who faced many highs and lows throughout his lifetime. From getting to walk and talk with Jesus to deciding to continue spreading the gospel despite the threat of persecution, Peter is an example of someone who persevered in his faith, especially amid adversity.

Peter wrote his first letter of the New Testament in Rome during the time of Roman emperor Nero. It was a harrowing season for any Christian, and Peter spent most of his days trying to encourage other believers to continue growing in their faith.

1 Peter 1:3-5 says, “According to his great mercy, he has caused us to be born again to a living hope through the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead, to an inheritance that is imperishable, undefiled, and unfading, kept in heaven for you, who by God’s power are being guarded through faith for a salvation ready to be revealed in the last time.”

His main message in this letter is to remind fellow Christians that because of Jesus’ death and resurrection, all believers have a “living hope” and ticket to eternal life in heaven because they have stepped into a new life with Christ.

Peter continues to say, “In this you rejoice, though now for a little while, if necessary, you have been grieved by various trials, so that the tested genuineness of your faith — more precious than gold that perishes though it is tested by fire — may be found to result in praise and glory and honor at the revelation of Jesus Christ” (1 Peter 1:6-7).

The apostle uses gold as an example when describing how the authenticity of a believer’s faith is more valuable than any of the precious metals that this world has to offer. All Christians must remember to persevere and to be steadfast in the faith because their commitment to the Lord will bring honor and glory to him.

Although the trials of this world may not always be easy, Christians can have peace because the Lord will always prevail. Every believer must remember to let go of any burdens weighing them down to completely trust that the Lord has everything under control. No good will come from hanging onto past mistakes because it will only serve as an impediment when one tries to follow the Lord’s leading.

The Lord does not want us to remain stuck in the past, lost in a fractured scrapbook of our faults. Instead, he wants us to keep our focus on him and the joy that will arise from fully living for the Lord.

Hebrews 12:1 says, “Therefore, since we are surrounded by so great a cloud of witnesses, let us also lay aside every weight, and sin which clings so closely, and let us run with endurance the race that is set before us.”

Whatever path or direction that you may be pursuing, remember to always keep your mind set on the Lord because he cares for you. There is a blessing in each new day because it is full of the Lord’s mercy and grace. We need only to boldly take hold of the opportunities that the Lord has set before us with courage and faith.

C.S. Lewis once said, “God knows our situation; He will not judge us as if we had no difficulties to overcome. What matters is the sincerity and perseverance of our will to overcome them.”

Davis is the feature editor for the Liberty Champion.