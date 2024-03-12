Blazing Flames: Liberty comes alive with five-goal second period to earn statement win over Army

Yesterday’s stirring 4-3 battle with the Providence Argonauts was the Liberty men’s D2 hockey team’s first taste of adversity in this year’s ACHA National Tournament. Well aware of the resilience it takes to come away with postseason wins, the team returned to the Centene Ice Center for round two against Army March 12, initially falling behind before doing the same as they had the day before.

Liberty stepped on the ice in the second period a new team, billowing past the Black Knights with five goals in 20 minutes and never letting them back in. The Flames left the rink with a 6-3 final, 2-0 in pool play heading into the long-awaited matchup against Lindenwood.

“I just think that we’ve gotten to a point where we just love adversity. We love it when it’s hard,” freshman forward Aaron Higgins said. “When our backs are against the wall is when we come out and we find out who we really are, where we discover our identity. I just think if we keep doing that, we’ve got a real good chance at this and anything’s possible.”

After suffering an 8-5 loss to Lindenwood the night before, Army was hoping to get back on its feet against Liberty. The Black Knights came out with an evident command, possessing the puck for most of the opening frame. Army forward Bobby Staring was the first on the board, going bar down off the face-off to stick his group on top.

Liberty couldn’t find an answer in the opening period, heading into the locker room with clear areas to be improved.

“I think what we were saying in the intermission was that it was honestly probably one of our worst, most lackluster first periods that we’ve had all year,” Flames Head Coach Ben Hughes said. “We know that what we can control is our effort, our heart and our compete. That’s our identity and we weren’t doing it.”

Luckily, the Flames would receive aid from an Army team that took six penalties in the second period, one of which was a 10-minute misconduct by Ben Gaucher. Graduate defenseman Dylan Kent opened the scoring for the Flames’ monstrous period two, finding open space and in the slot and firing it home. Kent’s goal would soon be followed up by an unassisted score from junior forward Jared Matley, whose goal was Liberty’s second of three on the power play in the game. The third on the man advantage was scored by junior forward Luke Tucker, his second goal in the tournament.

“It’s huge (to score three power play goals),” Higgins said. “Like coach says, nationals are a power play, PK type situation. If you can capitalize on those chances, you have a chance to win the whole thing. So, we’re just taking it one game at a time, and anything’s possible.”

The remaining two Flames’ goals in the period were notched by Kent and Higgins, who received a feed from sophomore forward Mark Padgett and dodged Army goaltender Liam Monahan to find the back of the cage. The assist from Padgett was his first of three in the game.

The Flames were now up 5-1, overcoming a pair of penalties to enter the third with a four-goal cushion. The rhythm was striking — there was no way Army could manage to slow down the pace Liberty was playing at.

“I think it took us a while to get going, but I think we did a really good job after the fact. They’re a really good, strong, heavy, physical team,” Hughes said. “So, it’s hard to get going whenever you’re chasing the game. If we can get the puck moving quick and north and put the puck with pace, that’s our game plan.”

Padgett found Higgins once again in the third, leaving the freshman to poke another one in for Liberty’s sixth on the day.

“Mark just made an amazing pass right across the center, and I just tapped it in,” Higgins said. “I mean, it was a great pass, and I’m thinking, just get it off as fast as possible. And then it went in the back of the net, and that was a good feeling.”

The Black Knights managed to get two pucks past Flames senior goaltender Lane Skon in the final 20, but it wasn’t enough to surmount a blazing Flames team and evade the 6-3 score.

The two wins to open pool play were crucial ones, but the most anticipated game of the three comes tomorrow, as Liberty will meet Lindenwood March 13 at 5:45 CST for the chance to move on to the national semifinal round. The first two victories have been gritty ones, but for Hughes, he hopes to see more from his group if they’re going to be able to take down a tough Lions team with everything on the line.

“I think overall we have to make sure tomorrow that we’re still playing heavy hockey. Heavy on the puck, not skating by the puck or skating by a loose puck and you didn’t win it and you keep skating,” Hughes said. “Stop on the puck, finish your check. Just heavy on the puck, heavy on your stick, heavy on the body.”

Liberty has faced Lindenwood three times this season, with two of those games going in favor of the Lions. This Flames team, however, is simply oozing with belief heading into the big matchup.

“We just got to come out hard. We know they’re a great team, and we’re going to bring everything that we got out of them,” Higgins said. “I mean, we’re 1-2 against those guys, but I have full confidence in this team that we can beat them and go on to the next round. I’m just very excited for it.”

Cory is the sports editor for the Liberty Champion. Follow her on X