Students gather for speed dating: Taylor Swift’s song ‘Enchanted’ inspires night of romance

Liberty University hosted another speed dating event, this time inspired by Taylor Swift’s song “Enchanted,” at the Reber-Thomas Dining Center Feb. 8.

The dining area was dressed with hanging hearts and stars, and each table had a number on it so students knew where to find their spot.

The event created an ambiance of wonder and excitement, complete with twinkling lights and whimsical decor.

Sodexo Dining organizes the annual Speed Dating event every February at the Reber-Thomas Dining Center, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Students registered for the event Feb. 8 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to secure their time spot.

“At Sodexo Dining, we look at Speed Dating as a total blast. It’s a fun-filled activity that gives everyone a shot at finding love, with or without participating. If any participant misses their turn, no worries; the sidelines are always ready to jump in and keep the party going,” Shelby Burton, Sodexo marketing manager, said. “Students are intrigued by this aspect of the event, and it sounds fun, so they look forward to it each year.”

The event is divided into four rounds, each lasting 30 minutes. Students got ready to meet each other through 10 lightning-fast, three-minute dates.

“I love watching it happen, and I love putting it on. I love creating that fun atmosphere for (the students).” Burton said. “Students like the weirdness of it, especially in this day and age when dating can be difficult.”

Jonathan Hoover, a freshman, got to experience round one of the speed dating.

“It went well,” Hoover said. “I had a lot of fun, and it was truly an interesting experience.”

Isabella Brinkman, a freshman, was a spectator during the event.

“(The students) are really brave and confident to do this event. I am proud of them,” Brinkman said.

Check out Sodexo’s upcoming events on the Liberty Dining Instagram page. The next event is the Prime Rib Dinner on Feb. 13 from 5-7 p.m. at the Tilley Student Center.

Scotford is a news reporter for the Liberty Champion