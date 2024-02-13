SGA to hold spring town hall Feb. 19

Every semester, Liberty’s Student Government Association holds a town hall meeting as an opportunity for students to let their voices be heard and to stay up-to-date on changes within the university that may affect them.

This semester’s town hall meeting will take place on Feb. 19 in DeMoss 1286 at 7 p.m. The town hall is given in partnership with Mark Hyde, the dean of students, who will present at the event.

Isaac Kantola, SGA director of communications, encouraged students to attend the town hall to build a stronger connection between students and administration.

“An informed student body provides for a campus atmosphere of unity, one in which mutual trust is not discarded because of a lack of communication,” Kantola said. “Opening these doors and lines of communication between the administration and students is key in pursuing our mission.”

SGA has invited many different branches of Liberty administration to participate including Residence Life, the Office of Spiritual Development, Dining, Student Affairs and Security and Public Safety.

The town hall will run for roughly 90 minutes and will be a mixture of presentations and questions. Students will have the opportunity to ask questions and voice their concerns directly to administration.

Senior Vice President for Student Affairs Mark Hine will be in attendance, as well as the Vice President of Auxiliary Services Louis Cambeletta and the Executive Director of Student Life Dustin DuBose.

“SGA has made events like these a priority in order to connect students with those directly calling the shots on many key decisions,” Kantola said. “For Liberty to be as effective as possible in its mission, the administration needs to be aware of students’ concerns and (answer) potential questions. We hope to continue this partnership with the Dean of Students office to continue these town halls far into the future.”

To learn more about the town hall and upcoming SGA events, follow @libertyusga on Instagram.

Johnson is a news reporter for the Liberty Champion