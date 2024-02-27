SGA holds All-Clubs Fair to grow community

The annual All-Clubs Fair took place at the Montview Student Union on Feb. 19 in order for students to learn about the many organizations on campus they can join.

Ryleigh Blair Combs, director of clubs in the Student Government Association (SGA), said that the All-Clubs Fair is hosted every year by SGA to help clubs increase their number of members and make their events known. Its purpose is to present the college experience as something much bigger than simply attending classes.

“We believe that clubs are a really good way to connect people with things they are interested in,” Combs said.

Combs also believed that it is beneficial for students to learn about opportunities that can help them develop future learning, form skills and build resumes.

“We are essentially giving clubs the avenue to promote themselves and more membership,” Combs said. “The more students (who) are involved in clubs, the more diverse our student body is. We just contribute so much more to the world when our students are well-rounded.”

Combs explained that the All-Clubs Fair is hosted at the beginning of each semester as an efficient way for everyone to discover the different clubs Liberty University has to offer.

According to the SGA homepage, Liberty University has over 100 student-led clubs managed by their respective club presidents. Some noteworthy clubs include Across Generations, the Caribbean Student Association, the Disney Club, Enactus, the Fashion Design and Merchandising Association, the Game Design Club and the Japanese Culture and Anime Club.

The website contains a list of many other clubs that may coincide with students’ passions and potentially motivate them to be members of a group that shares their skills and interests.

Combs pointed out that SGA is always taking applications from people who have ideas for a new club and would like to see more clubs open engaging roles and areas that students can be a part of.

