Rewriting a message: The intended meaning of a movement

If you were watching the Super Bowl two Sundays ago, you likely saw the most recent pieces of the “He Gets Us” organization’s ad campaign.

Full disclosure: I was in and out of my parents’ living room during this yearly climactic battle for glory and renown, and I didn’t see the ads air in real time. I was, however, told by several friends of their personal opinions and, in the name of cultural engagement and honest curiosity, I sat down to do some research.

In the first of two ads, AI art-esque photos depict individuals washing each other’s feet in several different contexts. The end text reads, “He washed feet. He gets us. All of us.”

The second ad (titled “Who is my neighbor?”) was comprised of beautifully distinct photos that captured the faces of individuals that evangelical communities would likely label as “of the world,” against a background of angsty music.

The Associated Press wrote, “On social media, the ads drew criticism across the ideological spectrum. Some conservatives contended they were overly ‘woke.’”

I perused the ad campaign’s website and took note of the bright yellow accents that permeated their pages. Much of the branding is focused on “us,” making use of the fact that this signifier is embedded in “Jesus.” All of the text speaks to inclusivity and a lack of judgement, in addition to a seeming lack of harshness, any form of accountability, or the fact that Christ redeems sin. For lack of better words, the website was missing the gospel.

This was not the case with Belfast native Jamie Bambrick’s take on what the ads should have looked like.

On Feb.13, Bambrick released his own ad depicting a former witch, a former KKK clansman, a former Jihadist, a former drug addict, a former transgender, a former porn star and a former New Age guru, all redeemed and saved by Jesus.

“He doesn’t just get us,” the ad reads. “He saves, transforms, cleanses, restores, forgives, heals, delivers, redeems, loves us.”

“He Gets Us” showed Christ meeting individuals where they were at; Bambrick’s video showed how Jesus changed and redeemed them.

The video has since racked up 366 thousand views and counting.

What the “He Gets Us” movement seems to be directly in opposition to is othering, the practice of labeling an individual or community as different than yourself, usually in a negative sense, and thus feeling justified in treating them as lesser. In some ways, this seems to be a perfectly honorable endeavor. However, it is lacking in the sense of communicating the whole gospel, which 1 Corinthians 1:18 reminds us will seem like folly to those living in sin.

I personally would not employ the type of approach that the campaigners of “He Gets Us” do. I find their broadcasted theological message to be insufficient and lacking a quintessential aspect of salvation: repentance.

The reason that Christ “gets us” is not because he participated in our sin, but because he, like us, endured temptation, trials and the brokenness of this fallen world. This son of man sacrificed himself in love for my sin, your sin, our sin, so that we may live and be made new.

Christians live with the intent to conform their minds to his own, to know him better. I didn’t run to Christ simply because he got me, but rather because I knew my life was broken and utterly incomplete without him. I needed someone to save me and make me new.

All that said, I recognize the good that may come despite the flaws in the message.

Gospel Coalition words this very well in a response to last year’s Super Bowl “He Gets Us” ads: “Wherever we land on those questions, we should judge the campaign fairly and graciously. However flawed some may regard their approach, the campaign is composed of orthodox evangelical believers who are attempting to point people to Jesus.”

