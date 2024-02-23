Lara Trump speaks to CPAC attendees about the current state of U.S. politics

Lara Trump, former television producer and daughter-in-law of former President Donald Trump, spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Feb. 22 where she urged attendees to support her father-in-law’s 2024 presidential campaign.

Lara began by discussing the current state of politics in the United States.

“The party of JFK is dead, now replaced by an ideology that stands against everything that makes us proud Americans,” Lara said.

Lara noted that often when she thinks about America, she doesn’t even recognize it anymore.

“I said it right here on this stage last year, this fight is not one between Republicans and Democrats or left versus right, but a fight between good and evil,” Lara said. “It’s a fight between those who want the U.S. to prosper and continue to be the leader of the free world and those who want our country to crumble for the benefit of China, Russia, Iran and every nation working to destroy us.”

Lara talked about the attack on Israel Oct. 7 and its aftermath.

“The very next day, Oct. 8, what do we see?” Lara said. “College students across America supporting the very terrorists who committed those despicable acts of violence.”

Lara talked about how her bedtime routine with her husband, Eric Trump, and her three kids often spurs her to think about her children’s future.

“I want my son to be proud of who he is,” Lara said. “I want him to know that it’s okay to be a patriot, to love God, and it is okay to grow into a strong masculine man.”

Lara then transitioned to talking about her hopes for her daughter’s future.

“I want my daughter to always feel safe here in America wherever she goes,” Lara said. “I want her to play sports on an equal footing with her peers, which means competing against other biological girls. I want her to understand that in the United States of America, we get ahead and succeed by merit and merit alone.”

She also emphasized the importance of parents standing up for their children.

“Moms and dads, hear me loud and clear when I say it is up to us, the parents, to ensure the safety and education of our children,” Lara said. “Children are a clean slate. They represent everything good in this world.”

Lara talked about her father-in-law’s endorsement of her to the co-chair the Republican National Committee.

“This is a position in which I never imagined I would run, but I also never imagined that our country would be in such dire straits,” Lara said. “It is time for change, it is time to fight and it is time to win, ladies and gentlemen.”

Lara talked about the importance of securing a strong, honest election, especially with the 2024 elections around the corner. She said that it’s important to learn how to fight fire not with more fire, but instead with dynamite.

Lara ended her speech by encouraging CPAC attendees about the future of America.

“The United States, as young as we are, has seen many challenges, weathered many storms, and despite it all, we have only grown stronger,” Lara said. “America may be fractured, but she is not broken.”

Editor’s note: We have strayed away from AP style for names to be clear about which Trump family member we were referring to within this article.

