Coffeehouse tryouts have begun

To infinity and beyond — there are endless possibilities for Coffeehouse: Animated, which will celebrate the impact of animation on people’s lives. The show will be held March 23 in the Vines Center, but tryouts have already begun.

For this semester’s Coffeehouse, all performances will relate to an animated movie or show. All students are encouraged to let it go and audition. Student Activities would like to see bands, dance groups, musicians, magic acts, comedy acts and anything else students can dream up.

Students may choose to perform a song from an animated show that is listed on Student Activities’ website, including — but certainly not limited to — “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” from “Toy Story,” “Let It Go” from “Frozen” and “Test Drive” from “How to Train Your Dragon.”

The theme of animation reminds students that everyone is connected through human emotion and shared experiences.

“It is impossible to tell a good story without acknowledging the human experience,” the Student Activities team said. “No other medium can do this like animation can. It is an art form with endless possibilities, unbound creativity and limitless joy. … We wanted students to be able to share these emotions from their childhood all the way up to their current adulthood through this theme.”

Tryouts for Coffeehouse: Animated will run Feb. 12-13, 15, 17, and 19-20 from 4-10 p.m. most evenings, but from 1-7 p.m. Feb. 17. All tryouts will be held in the LaHaye Event Space, and students looking to try out must make a reservation online. They are given 30 minutes to set up for the audition and perform.

After all the auditions, the Student Activities team reviews each act carefully and then establishes a show lineup.

“Whether they make it into the show or not, trying out is still a very big accomplishment, and we are very proud of every student who is brave enough to do so,” the Student Activities team said.

Student groups who wish to audition must adhere to the tryout guidelines which are listed on the Student Activities’ website. For example, smaller groups of performers, three or less, must be solely Liberty students. If a group has four or more members, then at least 75% of the group must be students, according to the website.

Student Activities encouraged students trying out to arrive in performance dress. Students should perform at auditions exactly how they would when performing live.

In the end, the Student Activities team encourages students to embrace the spirit of Coffeehouse: Animated.

“Coffeehouse is one of the most unique campus traditions we have,” the Student Activities team said. “There is really nothing quite like it, and we are honored to be joined by thousands of students each semester. We truly hope that each and every student feels that they are contributing to Liberty’s culture and are having fun along the way.”

For more information on tryouts or to purchase tickets, visit this website.

