Bridging faith and ability: Divinity associate professor advocates for the disabled in the church

In a Freedom Tower room filled with bright lights and colors surrounded by Disney memorabilia, students can find associate professor Chris Hulshof with a kind smile and a heart for bridging the gap between Christian communities and individuals with disabilities.

Hulshof teaches courses in the School of Divinity such as Old and New Testament Survey, Inductive Bible Study and Theology of Suffering and Disability. He also serves as the program director for the disability ministry programs on campus.

Hulshof became a Christian at the age of 7. He decided to attend Liberty University as a Christian leadership and church ministry major after a friend recommended the school and he attended CFAW. Hulshof taught high school Bible courses and pastored at a church before becoming a faculty support coordinator at Liberty and, eventually, a professor. This sequence of events would allow the Lord to lead him to ministry, education and advocacy.

“It’s personal for me because I have a kid who has a disability, and disability has touched my life and the life of my family and life for my son,” Hulshof said.

The birth of his son, who was diagnosed with infantile epilepsy, deepened his personal connection to the cause and fueled his passion for advocacy.

“Most students go into schools where there’s maybe one or two students, maybe there’s a high-needs classroom, but then when they get into church, there’s nobody with disability. And they don’t stop to think about well, Steve, who’s in my class who has an aide. Where does he go to church on Sunday? Does he go to church on Sunday?” Hulshof said.

Through his courses on the theology of suffering and disability, Hulshof challenges beliefs and encourages students to discuss difficult questions with compassion and understanding. Hulshof creates a safe space for students to explore complex topics such as suffering and serving others. His genuine passion for the subject aids in inspiring curiosity and even sparks conversations about disability ministry that extend beyond the classroom.

Hulshof said his goal for the courses is to make them accessible to all students whether they are theology majors or business students; anyone with a heart for advocacy can have a seat.

“I have students from all over the university take the class, and oftentimes one of the common denominators is they find that something has happened in their life, or they find themselves in suffering right now and that they (are) just trying to make sense of it,” Hulshof said.

Liberty recently released two specific academic programs, a residential minor in disability ministries in partnership with family and consumer sciences and an online program. The residential program consists of five classes designed with the purpose to prepare students for ministry and advocacy, while the online program is a four-course cognate.

“I think students are beginning to become aware, and I think maybe even churches really are starting to become aware of, ‘Where are these individuals with disability going to church?’ And ‘How can we minister to them, with them or for them?’ ‘What does it look like to involve them in a church?’ I think that helps (to) not highlight only ministry, but advocacy,” Hulshof said.

Hernandez is a feature reporter for the Liberty Champion