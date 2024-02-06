Al Lopus addresses faculty

Liberty University welcomed guest speaker Al Lopus to the Faculty and Staff Convocation held at Thomas Road Baptist Church Feb. 5.

Lopus is the author of the book “The Road to Flourishing: Eight Keys to a Flourishing Workplace” and brought his insight to Liberty’s staff about how to boost engagement and

student achievement.

President Dondi Costin introduced Lopus by discussing the necessity for faculty to find their purpose in God to avoid becoming dissatisfied at work, and to find their identity in Christ rather than in their occupation.

“If you are looking to your job and your job alone for the source of your joy, you will never find it long term,” Costin said. “The president in me hopes that you find it more and more at work — don’t get me wrong — but the pastor in me would just have you hear this: The only source of your identity and your meaning and your purpose and your joy is Jesus Christ alone.”

Lopus began his sermon by reading 1 Peter 5:2-3, the verses that he always writes during his book signings, which says, “Shepherd the flock of God that is among you, exercising oversight, not under compulsion, but willingly, as God would have you; not for shameful gain, but eagerly; not domineering over those in your charge, but being examples to the flock.”

Focusing on organizational culture, Lopus spoke about the variables that are the difference in organizational thriving and a workplace that is habitually going through the motions.

“Christian organizations should set the standard as the best, most effective places to work,” Lopus said.

He reminisced about an establishment that had hired him to coach small focus groups in order to cultivate a better culture. During one session, the staff told him that they were not the problem — the workplace leadership was. Lopus disagreed with this mindset, stating instead that organizational culture is created by everyone in the culture.

“I don’t think that that’s always in itself true; everybody has a role in creating a workplace culture,” Lopus said.

Furthermore, Lopus explained that when higher administration and faculty fully engage in their workplace, not only is their community increased, but also their own job satisfaction and the satisfaction of the students that they impact. In turn, this will encourage student loyalty and boost community within the workplace and will reduce faculty turnover.

“Together, we’re not just shaping a workplace; we’re cultivating the soil to nurture the fruit we all hope for: a vibrant, Christ-centered community to guide and inspire this generation, building champions for Christ,” Lopus said.

Jarnigan is the asst. news editor for the Liberty Champion