5 things to do for Valentine’s Day

When Valentine’s Day comes around, love fills the air and hearts beat a little faster in

anticipation of expressing appreciation for those who matter most. The fragrance of a flower bouquet permeates a room. The blissful flavor of chocolate-covered strawberries melts in the mouth. From the joy of writing and delivering heartfelt letters to those we love to the cherished moments of enjoying a special dinner with those who matter most, Valentine’s Day can be enjoyed by everyone. As the holiday quickly approaches, grab your favorite chocolates and explore these fun activities that anyone can enjoy.

1 Bake something sweet

This Valentine’s Day, get creative in the kitchen and whip up some delicious treats. Bake heart-shaped cookies with different flavors and decorations, like classic sugar cookies dusted with powdered sugar or chocolate cookies with colorful heart sprinkles. If you prefer cupcakes, bake a batch of red velvet cupcakes filled with raspberry jam, topped with cream cheese frosting and decorated with glittering sugar pearls. For those without a kitchen, grab your microwave-safe mugs and consider using ingredients like cake mix or cocoa powder to make your own mini dessert. For another easy treat, purchase some fresh strawberries and the chocolate of your choosing. Microwave the chocolate and dip strawberries for a classic and delectable delight. With these recipes, you can satisfy your sweet tooth and spread sweetness to others on Valentine’s Day.

2 Write a letter to those you love

On this love holiday, take some time to express your love and gratitude by writing heartfelt letters to your family and friends. Find a comfortable spot and grab some of your favorite pens. Get into the Valentine’s Day spirit by creating your own DIY cards or by purchasing some of your preferred stationery. In the cards, share cherished memories, express your gratitude for their lives and let them know how much you love them. Whether you mail your letters or hand-deliver them, your words are sure to brighten their Valentine’s Day.

3 Watch a romantic movie

This Valentine’s Day, cozy up with your favorite blanket and watch one of your favorite romantic comedies or love stories. Whether you’re a fan of “Sleepless in Seattle” or “La La Land,” there’s no shortage of feel-good romantic films to enjoy. So pop some popcorn, dim the lights and enjoy a good Valentine’s Day movie.

4 Grab a special dinner

Nothing says Valentine’s Day like being in the company of those you love and appreciate. So, this Wednesday, gather together with your friends or significant other, head to your favorite Lynchburg restaurant or campus dining location, and treat yourselves to a delicious meal. As you create memories together around the table, enjoy each other’s company and savor the moment.

5 Buy yourself a treat

This day of love, treat yourself to something you enjoy. Whether it’s sipping on a pink Cadillac smoothie from Shake Smart or enjoying a pink velvet coffee from Dunkin’ Donuts, take a moment to enjoy a Valentine’s-themed treat that brings you joy. Whatever you choose, be sure to spread the love and grab another one for someone you care about.

As Valentine’s Day approaches, allow these activities to help you celebrate love and cherish those who matter most to you. Amid the activities around this special day, remember the love of Jesus Christ, who loved us first. Never forget your worth in him, for he made you dearly and gave us the ability to love others. So as you cherish each moment with those who matter most, let Jesus’ love guide your life.

Solem is the asst. feature editor for the Liberty Champion. Follow him on X