Hard-fought conference victory: Liberty men’s basketball earns first CUSA win in battle with FIU

The two basketball teams gracing the court the night of Jan. 18 couldn’t look much different. On one end stood the Florida International University Panthers, fresh off a stunning late-game surge over the UTEP Miners that allowed the team to retain a 2-1 standing in conference play. On the other end, however, was the Liberty Flames, a team yet to taste victory in its new conference and riding a three-game losing streak.

The Flames wouldn’t have to wait much longer for a CUSA victory Thursday evening, as the team managed to find an answer for the Panthers’ touted defense and pull off the 78-69 triumph in Liberty Arena.

“I think they all feel a sense of relief,” Flames Head Coach Ritchie McKay said. “I just have a belief in our guys and their commitment to playing the right way and playing for one another.”

The Panthers’ aggressive, full-court press defensive attack got the game off to a physical start early. Despite the defensive pressure, Liberty managed to move the ball seemingly with ease and avoid the costly turnovers that FIU is so good at forcing.

Senior forward Kyle Rode and sophomore guard Colin Porter hit the Flames’ first two baskets from downtown, surging their team ahead to a quick lead. FIU’s Javaunte Hawkins, however, had the hot hand for his group early, scoring seven points in the span of ten minutes to keep his team even with Liberty.

“Javaunte Hawkins has had a phenomenal year, (he’s a) really a tough guard, but I think we have tough guards as well. We play team defense,” McKay said. “I think we did a decent job.”

That defense needed to be on display, and Liberty’s defenders were reckless forces in the paint when needed. Junior guard Joseph Venzant and sophomore forward Zach Cleveland combined for 11 defensive rebounds in the first, forcing the ball out of the Panthers’ hands.

With just over three minutes remaining in the opening frame, however, FIU caught fire. The Panthers went on a 9-0 run, narrowing the Liberty lead to 36-29 heading into halftime.

Just five days prior, FIU trailed heavily at halftime to the UTEP Miners. With 8:46 to go, the team exploded on a 26-6 run, overcoming a 62-46 deficit to steal the win on their home court. They would attempt the come-from-behind act once again in Liberty Arena.

Flames’ guard Kaden Metheny, however, wouldn’t make it easy. The junior opened the second half with three consecutive triples that brought the home crowd to life.

Metheny ended the day 6-10 from beyond the arc, contributing to the team’s season-best figure of 16-33.

“Yeah, it’s funny. I remember last time we were sitting in the conference room, I said we’re all in a little funk right now,” Metheny said postgame. “It feels good to see the ball go through and, man, we really feed off one another … But the way (FIU) pressures you, the way they scramble, it creates a lot more open looks.”

FIU gave one last breath of life in the final ten minutes, narrowing Liberty’s lead to a mere four with six minutes on the clock.

Junior guard Brody Peebles then showcased his veteran nerves, knocking down two 3-pointers under the five-minute mark and regaining some breathing room against the relentless FIU attack. With 57 seconds on the clock, Rode released a triple that cemented his team’s victory. The Flames left the court with a 78-69 statement, claiming their first conference victory and snapping the three-game skid in the process.

The game-sealing buckets from Peebles and Rode were just one example of the way the program vets have led their team this season. In the midst of a conference losing streak Peebles hadn’t seen in his time as a Flame, his message to the team was to focus on the small aspects of the game.

“We have to have the urgency … I think when you lose three straight, doubt creeps in with what people are saying,” Peebles said. “So, I think being able to keep our belief in what we do … Just keeping on our details and what we do every day.”

Those details will be essential as the Sam Houston Bearkats enter Liberty Arena on Saturday, currently sitting atop the CUSA standings and remaining unbeaten in conference play.

“(Sam Houston is) really well coached and they have really good players,” McKay said. “They’ve got an inside-outside presence … I think we’ll have to have a mentally tough approach. But again, we are who we are. We don’t change much defensively. We don’t have a lot of gimmicks or tricks, but we do have a belief.”

Tipoff between the 12-7 Flames and 10-8 Bearkats is set for 7 p.m. on Jan. 20, with the broadcast airing on ESPN+.

Cory is the sports editor for the Liberty Champion. Follow her on X