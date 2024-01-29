Black History Month open house: LU ONE will host the event Feb. 1 to bring students together

Liberty University’s LU ONE is hosting a Black History Month Open House to showcase African American cultures and represent those of ethnic backgrounds here on campus.

The open house will take place on Feb.1 from 1-4 p.m. in the Montview Equity and Inclusion lounge, MSU 2760.

Students who attend this event will gain insight into various cultures and nationalities.

According to Melissa Harris, communications and branding director for LU ONE, the event will celebrate African American heritage and history. All students are encouraged to attend this time of celebration, unity and companionship.

During the event, a slide show will be on display, showcasing African American entertainment, history and fun facts.

The event will maintain an intimate open environment where students can chat with and ask questions to one another and to LU ONE staff.

“This event is a great way for students to celebrate who they are with their community, Harris said.

Southern cuisine will be catered by Sodexo, consisting of green beans, mac and cheese, pie and more.

“The proposal of exploring culture and allowing students to fully experience it together is a great way to bring more unity and understanding across campus,” junior Hannah Barker said.

Beyond the open house event, Harris encourages students to visit the Equity and Inclusion Lounge in the Montview Student Union, which has places to study or hang out with friends.

“The Equity and Inclusion Lounge is open to everyone — even outside this event,” Harris said.

LU Praise, Liberty University’s gospel choir, will be present at the open house. The choir will perform various musical themes, songs and melodies. Vocalist professor Daryl Duff will be featured, along with professor Giovanni Pérez, who will be playing the flute.

In addition to the open house, the International Student Center will host a South African heritage Global Connect Open House Feb. 20 from 12-4:30 p.m. in the Grand Lobby of DeMoss.

For more information on LU ONE, visit this website.

