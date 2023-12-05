Candlelight Yoga: Campus Rec offers students relief during final exams

The LaHaye Recreation & Fitness Center is offering students a relaxing way to take a study break during finals week. Candlelight Yoga will be held in one of LaHaye’s fitness studios, and will take place Dec. 7 and 8, from 7:30-8:30 p.m.

According to Nikki Kilian, assistant director of fitness, this yoga class will be suited for beginners so that students of all experience levels can participate. The class will focus on light yoga with an emphasis on stretching and restorative movements.

“(We want) to promote overall holistic health and wellness and destressing during exams,” Kilian said.

Kilian said Campus Recreation began Candlelight Yoga a couple of years ago when yoga was starting to become extremely popular. The department wanted to expand the number of activities that students could experience, and Candlelight Yoga has become a recurring event during each semester’s final exam week.

The purpose and goal of this event, according to Kilian, is to give students a physical and mental break during the usually stressful finish of the semester.

Freshman Sierra Lignos said she had seen the event advertised and would be interested in going.

“I think it’s really good to have a time to relax and take a mental break from studying. That’s really beneficial,” Lignos said.

Candlelight Yoga will have a class capacity of about 38 people. Students can register beginning 24 hours before each event on the LaHaye Membership Portal.

For more information, visit Campus Recreation’s social media pages or their website. For any questions, email lahayerec@liberty.edu.

McKenzie is a news reporter for the Liberty Champion