Thanksgiving returns to Reber-Thomas dining center

To celebrate the upcoming holiday, Thanksgiving, the Reber-Thomas Dining Center will be hosting Friendsgiving Nov. 14 from 5-8 p.m.

Traditional Thanksgiving foods will be served, including turkey, glazed ham, mashed potatoes, herbed stuffing, green beans and sweet potato casserole for dinner. For dessert, the Bake Shop will be serving an assortment of pies and other treats.

According to Shelby Burton, marketing manager for Sodexo, one of the main goals behind this event is to provide an opportunity for students to come together before they leave for Thanksgiving break.

“We know everyone looks forward to Thanksgiving meals, so we wanted to provide a Friendsgiving before everyone leaves for break so that they can have special time together after a very busy semester,” Burton said.

“This is one of the most community-oriented events that we hold in the dining center,” Burton said. “Students have been so creative in the past with centerpieces, place cards and personal letters to one another set up on their tables.”

Students are encouraged to arrive early and to decorate their tables.

To help alleviate long lines, the dinner will be spread over a few stations, including Breakfast Bistro, Rotisserie, Comfort Kitchen, Smoked, Chopsticks and the International Fusion Station. Additionally, the Allergen-Friendly Zone will offer allergen-friendly alternatives.

In addition to the food and fellowship, the event will feature a photo booth for students to capture fun Friendsgiving memories with their friends.

“Friendsgiving is a fun, memorable experience with friends and provides a sense of home at the (Reber-Thomas Dining Center),” Geneva Bellows, a freshman criminal justice major, said.

“It’s truly one of the most special times in the dining center,” Burton said.

Students will also be able to donate food to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank by placing their donations in a large orange cylinder during the event.

To learn more about Friendsgiving and other events, visit this website.

Twitchell is a news reporter for the Liberty Champion