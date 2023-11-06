Cowboys boots meet bingo cards

Students gathered for a Texas-themed bingo night on Saturday, Oct. 28. Hosted by Student Activities as another in their series of annual bingo nights, the event ushered in a wide variety of students.

Many students from all areas of campus joined the fun for the event and wore Texas-themed gear. Student Activities hosts several themed bingo nights throughout the year that usually attract a large number of students.

“Everything’s Bingo in Texas came from wanting to do some type of Southern theme,” Student Activities Director Cort Comfort said. “Someone finally mentioned wanting to do a Texas-themed bingo and within a breath we had the title Everything’s Bingo in Texas.”

There was a huge turnout of students who came to have fun at bingo night. The bingo shapes were Texas-themed and included a lasso, the Whataburger logo and a horseshoe. Participants were committed throughout the entire event and stayed all the rounds.

“I think the reason why we like it is because Texas is a culture unto itself. It is an anomaly; it is a country within a country; it has its own culture. I think that this event was our way of talking about Texas and all of the fun details surrounding the state and the kind-hearted people that live there,” Comfort said.

During the event, many prizes related to Texas and Western culture were given out to the winners, including Texas Roadhouse gift cards, a neon sign and a miniature live cactus that students could use to decorate their dorms. Gift cards were the majority of prizes throughout the night similar to other bingo nights throughout the semester.

The evening consisted of two games; every game had six rounds, making a total of 12 winners. The setup of the event depicted six long lines of tables with plenty of plastic cowboy decorations and LED lights at each one. According to Student Activities, the goal was to make the event casual.

“To just say, ʻHey, do you want to play bingo? Can you find someone’s cowboy boots? Can you go to Walmart and get a $5 cowboy hat? Well then come on down and tuck your flannel into your jeans because we’re going to play bingo and it’s going to be themed around the great state of Texas,’” Comfort said.

Upcoming Student Activities events include Christmas Coffeehouse: Snowed In, How the Grinch Stole Bingo, Christmas Open Mic, the La La Land Movie Night at the Vines Center and the heavilyanticipated tree-lighting event in November with plenty of snacks and a petting zoo — all at Montview for students to kick off the Christmas season.

To stay updated on Student Activities events, visit their website.

Morineau is a news reporter for the Liberty Champion