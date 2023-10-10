Fall bucket list

The season of sweaters and changing leaves, pumpkin spice and Halloween is upon us. Autumn falls somewhere in between summer’s goodbye and winter’s slumber. Before the season slips away, don’t forget to check out some fun fall activities found right here in Lynchburg.

Go on a Hike

The most recognizable part of the fall season is the changing leaves. Going on a hike can be a great way to enjoy not only the colors of fall but also the cooler weather. If you’re looking for some trails close to home, Hydaway Outdoor Center has plenty to keep you occupied, but if you’re feeling adventurous, get a couple of friends together and try out Cole Mountain or Sharp Top, both within an hour’s drive of campus.

Visit a Pumpkin Patch

Right alongside the autumn leaves, pumpkins are one of the most recognizable fall icons. If you’re looking for a quintessential fall activity, why not visit a pumpkin patch? Yoder’s Farm, located less than 20 minutes from campus, has free admission and offers activities including a corn maze, hayrides and a pumpkin patch for under ten dollars for college students.

Fall Crafts

Another great part of fall? The decor. Instead of buying your wreaths and jack-o-lanterns at the store, why not make your own? Social media like Pinterest and other DIY sites can provide the blueprints. Then you can head on over to the craft stores, Hobby Lobby or Michael’s, on Wards Road to gather supplies.

Spooky Season Movie Night

Horror movies are not for everyone, but there are still some classic spooky season movies without the scare factor. Some popular recommendations are “Hocus Pocus” (the original version), “Halloweentown” and the 60s sitcom “Bewitched.”

Scaremare

Is it really October if you don’t go to a haunted house? Scaremare is an estimated 40-minute journey through an interactive Halloween landscape. Scaremare brings visitors through creepy trails, dark woods and into a haunted house where actors in full costume lie in wait. Scaremare is located just 10 minutes from campus, and tickets are $12 per person, but they are discounted to only $5 on Thursdays for military personnel and students.

Host a Friendsgiving

Thanksgiving is a time for friends and family to gather and share the things that they’re grateful for. With so many students going back home for Thanksgiving, many friends are unable to spend the holiday together. The solution? Host your own dinner. Whether you have access to a kitchen or not, hosting a Friendsgiving isn’t so much about the food as it is about the people gathering together. If you’re a commuter, be the host. If you live in a small dorm room not exactly conducive to having people over, you can throw a picnic or grab a large table at Cracker Barrel and call it a day.

Pumpkin Spice Everything

Pumpkin spice beverages and food items are a fall staple. A pumpkin spice latte leads the list. The possibilities are endless: pumpkin cream cold foam for drinks, pumpkin spice cookies, pumpkin pie and pumpkin bread. Try something you haven’t had before. Bonus points if you make it yourself.

Make Your Own Halloween Costume

Oftentimes expensive and itchy, store-bought Halloween costumes are low effort yet less than ideal. You know what they say, if you want something done right, do it yourself. Scroll through Pinterest or Instagram for costume inspiration. Dig through your closet. What do you already have? For what you still need, Goodwill and various other thrift stores in the Lynchburg area can make great places to find pieces for your costume.

Fall Photoshoot

With the autumn colors, rolling mountains and blue sky, Lynchburg provides a beautiful backdrop for photos with your friends. Percival’s Island and Riverside Park are scenic locations not far from campus that will make for excellent photoshoot locations. But alongside the pretty aesthetic pictures, don’t forget to take a few silly ones, too.

Fall will be over before we know it, so make the most of it while it lasts. Seize the moment, but don’t stress too much if you can’t do all the activities on this list. Autumn will be back again next year.

