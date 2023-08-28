Looking Through Time

As Shakespeare once wrote, “All the world’s a stage, and all the men and women merely players.” In the broad scope of human history, this especially rings true. It is typically understood that kingdoms collide against kingdoms, empires rise and fall and groups change society, then fizzle out.

To some, it may seem like a chaotic theatrical play, lacking a clear system of authority or direction. But that is where many are mistaken. God is the great director of this world stage, orchestrating every part of the story. God created the stage by just speaking the words, “Let there be…” and there was.

The word of God was and is powerful enough to call everything that we know into being with countless intricate details. The prophet Isaiah wrote, “Lift up your eyes on high and see, who created these? He who brings out their host by number, calling them by name; by the greatness of his might and because he is strong in power, not one is missing.”

For perspective, astronomers estimate more than 400 billion stars in the Milky Way galaxy alone, not to mention the other 125 billion galaxies out there. God knows each star by name, indicating his total control over what he has created. How much more is he in control of what takes place here on Earth? The same prophets which proclaimed God’s divine control and power over creation also proclaimed his divine control over events in human history. God’s control over history is a key theme of Isaiah, as God orchestrates nations to rise against Israel in times of judgment.

As God says in Isaiah 46:9-11, “for I am God, and there is no other; I am God, and there is none like me, declaring the end from the beginning and from ancient times things not yet done, saying, my counsel shall stand, and I will accomplish all my purpose, calling a bird of prey from the east, the man of my counsel from a far country. I have spoken, and I will bring it to pass; I have proposed, and I will do it.” (If you want to check out more examples like this in Isaiah, go read chapters 41:1-4 and 44:6-8.)

Production after production of events has taken place since the beginning of time, all for a divine purpose. Since the first actors on this stage, Adam and Eve, fell into sin, God has directed these events for his divine redemptive plan to save those he has called his sheep. He did this through his son Jesus by his ministry, death and resurrection displaying his deep love and mercy for every person who believes.

God is still directing the stage he has created and bringing the production to its final fruition at the end of the age. The actors are people just like us. Even though culture changes, people generally stay the same with familiar desires, hopes and dreams. So, ladies and gentlemen, this is the purpose statement of my column in a nutshell. I hope to bring stories of laughter, triumph, defeat, courage and everything in between while pointing ultimately to the Creator of all.

I’ll stop for a moment in various eras of history and write about people who may even be relatable to us now in our own time. The story involves every one of us. It is easy to think that history has no effect on us, but we are living in history right now!

As a child, I remember eagerly asking my grandmother questions about her childhood in the 40s and 50s. I wanted to learn everything I could about how everyday people lived during those eras. Someday, your grandchild may ask you those questions about the world you are living in now. History is exciting, and I will have done my job if through this column you not only get excited about history, but about the creator who directs it.

Pace is the assistant feature editor for the Liberty Champion.