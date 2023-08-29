In other news

Local

The trial for Derek Lewis has been postponed to Sept. 5. Lewis, 31, was accused of shooting and killing Iron and Ale employee Tyler Johnson last November. Originally scheduled for July 5, it has been rescheduled while Lewis undergoes a mental health evaluation.

According to WSLS News, Lewis is facing various charges along with a second-degree murder charge. According to WSET, last November a witness recalled seeing Johnson ask Lewis to leave the restaurant.

Johnson left for a few moments and while returning, was shot by Lewis, who fled the scene. Lewis was later apprehended by the Lynchburg Police Dept. The Iron & Ale Facebook page reports the restaurant closed after the tragedy occurred but reopened Nov.19.

State

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin’s Board of Education finalized its 2023 model policies — one of them regarding how schools need to handle transgender students.

According to the 2023 model policies document, schools should adhere to the following: allow parents to decide what pronouns their children can use, keep parents informed of all aspects of their child’s health, allow parents to opt children out of gender-specific bathrooms and split school activities by sex at birth rather than gender identity.

Several Virginia school districts are choosing not to follow these new guidelines, according to NBC4 Washington. Several students and parents protested against the new policies that Youngkin said must be

followed regardless.

Youngkin told Fox News anchor Martha MacCallum, “It’s the law, and the law is very clear that I issue model policies, and local school districts have to adopt policies consistent with the model policies.”

National

Southern California saw record-breaking rainfall and damage as tropical storm Hilary made its way to California, being the first tropical storm Southern California has seen in 84 years.

According to CBS News, Hilary produced massive amounts of rainfall that almost met Southern California’s average rainfall total for the year.

PBS reports that rainfall on Death Valley National Park likely equaled a full year’s worth of rain. The remnants of the storm caused flooded roadways, property damage, rockslides and a loss of power for most citizens.

No deaths have been reported in California thus far, but officials say a threat still remains as mudslides could occur in mountainous regions.

Denny is a news reporter for the Liberty Champion.