Celebrating the Champion’s 40th Anniversary

For 40 years, the Liberty Champion has been telling Liberty University’s story one article, one page and one copy at a time.

The Liberty Champion provides students of any major with an opportunity to practice their writing, graphic design, photography and social media skills and contribute to a paper that’s distributed each week to 13,000 readers. Not only are copies distributed directly onto Liberty’s campus, but more than 10,000 copies are mailed to the surrounding community each week.

Deborah Huff, advisor of the Liberty Champion, has been with the newspaper for 28 years. She says one of her favorite parts of serving in her role has been seeing where students take their skills after graduation.

“For me, looking at where the students have gone who have served here is a huge legacy, and it’s one that our current students can learn and grow from,” Huff said. “I’ve had a student who went to work for the police department, and one of the reasons they hired him was because he could write well.”

The experience that the Liberty Champion provides students with expands far beyond the physical walls of the office. Liberty Champion alums have gone on to work in almost any field imaginable, including journalism, social media, communications, graphic design, business, public relations and more.

