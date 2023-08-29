Block Party returns with music, food, and games

Student Activities kicked off the fall semester with its annual Block Party on Aug. 26. Students packed the LaHaye Parking Lot and enjoyed food, music, rides and community, all while being welcomed into the new semester. Block Party held many varietal events and hosted musical guests WHATUPRG and The New Respects, whose performances came later in the evening.

Block Party began at 5 p.m., and the first music act of the night was Maddy Vandy, who warmed up the crowd with “Ceilings” by Lizzy McAlpine and “Cowboy Casanova” by Carrie Underwood. Students were everywhere — whether they were buying food, waiting for games or applying face paint, it was evident that Block Party had officially begun.

Cort Comfort, director of Student Activities, talked about why Block Party is held every fall. “The reason why we host our biggest event of the year right after students get here is because it’s a chance for us to say, ‘Hello! We’re Student Activities. We’re so excited you all are here,’” Comfort said.

Mini golf was available in LaHaye’s indoor soccer fields, and rows of flashing LED lights illuminated the golf courses, cornhole games and Spikeball nets. LaHaye’s indoor courts were also being used for pickleball, with a few students playing matches throughout the night.

A larger crowd began gathering in front of the stage during Pololo’s lively appearance as they sang “Mr. Blue Sky” by Electric Light Orchestra, among other original songs. Lines for the Ferris wheel, Super Twister and Gyroxtreme seemed to stretch on forever, but students happily waited as they listened to the bands, talked to their friend groups and even made new friends.

Comfort believes Student Activities provides students with unique activities throughout the semester.

“We have this really interesting relationship with the student body where Student Activities provides events that do not require homework and do not require stress,” Comfort said. “They’re just incredibly fun let-loose events, and often those events are what will create some of the greatest memories that those students hold.”

Clubs and local vendors lined LaHaye’s front windows and sold items like bandanas, necklaces, T-shirts and rings. Clubs such as the Pre-Medical Club and Honor Society, Women in STEM, LU Autism Awareness and the Fashion Design and Merchandising Association erected sign-up stands, and members interacted with interested students.

When The New Respects took the stage, the crowd became electric. The stage was illuminated with neon, and students danced and tossed beach balls, balloons and inflatable pool tubes throughout the masses. From the rhythmic beat of “Hands Up” to the deeply moving ballad of “Come as You Are,” the band’s performance was mesmerizing.

OBEHI the DJ kept the crowd’s energy high between each act, playing 2000s hits like Justin Bieber’s “Baby” earlier in the evening and ending the night with bass-heavy electronic songs like “Clarity” by Zedd and Icona Pop’s “I Love It.”

The last act to take the stage, WHATUPRG, had a set full of dramatic lights and intense performances. Upbeat original songs “Drip Lee” and “PRAISE!” demanded the crowd’s attention. Some students knew every word, but those who didn’t still enjoyed WHATUPRG’s magnetic energy.

Student Anela Picotte said that Block Party gives her a sense of nostalgia.

“I feel like it brings back memories of going to a fair with your friends or going to concerts,” Picotte said. “Liberty does a good job of creating a space that students can feel at home in.”

Student Activities will be hosting many more events throughout the school year. Between Open Mics, Bedtime Bingo and a screening of “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” Student Activities has events for everyone. Visit this link to learn more.

