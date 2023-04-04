Student opinion: Growing water crisis – Simple ways to help stop water scarcity

Appreciation comes from the lack of substance. Living beings survive through compounds to keep their bodies functioning properly. Water vitalizes human existence. Day by day, we receive the privilege of consuming clean water. Blessings such as fresh water are limited for people around the globe.

The United Nations reported a severe water crisis, with more than 2.2 billion people deprived of drinkable water. They lack safe access to services that provide unpolluted water. The ever-growing problem signifies a threat to the human race. Water scarcity affects human health, economic development worldwide and the limited locations storing drinkable water.

All humanity deserves the same opportunity to survive — the right to satisfy their thirst. God entrusted humans to take care of the earth and its natural resources, including people. Those who live in well-off communities should uphold the responsibility to utilize the given resources, such as water, in a wise and just manner, not for their benefit but for passionate contemplation toward future generations. The limited resources for clean water affect the most vulnerable individuals of our population, including women, children and the impoverished.

According to UNICEF, over 290,000 children under the age of 5 die every year from diarrheal diseases. The deaths can be attributed to poor sanitation, hygiene or polluted drinking water. In the third world countries, women collect water to satisfy their families’ vital needs. Collectively, these women and girls spend 200 million hours gathering water daily.

Clean wells like those dug by organizations like Samaritan’s Purse create a good start for solving this hardship. More is needed. Water filtration and proper irrigation techniques help the production of drinkable water while simple awareness of the problem can help preservation. Even if a single person becomes mindful of water preservation, he can save nearly 1,000 gallons of water every month — and that’s just one person. Water preservation can begin in the bathroom. Things like running water while brushing your teeth or taking a long shower can waste hundreds of gallons of water.

The United Nations warns the public that the global demand for fresh water will exceed at least 40% of the supply by 2030. The WHO reports that nearly 900,000 “people die each year as a result of unsafe drinking-water, sanitation and hand hygiene.” Unless changes are made, more people will suffer from water shortages, waterborne diseases and a lack of access to clean water.

In addition to the impact on the human condition, the water shortage has economic consequences. The FAO determined that agriculture accounts for 70% of global water withdrawal. As a result, food production is declining, and food prices are increasing. Water scarcity has become a source of conflict and instability for many. The lack of water can exacerbate social tensions, particularly in developing countries where access to water is limited. Being forced to share water between neighboring states could possibly lead to violence and unnecessary power grabs.

A potential solution is to invest in water infrastructure, such as dams, reservoirs and water treatment plants. Such structures can increase available clean water and mitigate the impact of droughts and other water-related disasters. Furthermore, improving water management practices, such as rainwater harvesting, can help to save natural resources responsibly and reduce water waste. More than these things, you can help by simply turning off the faucet while brushing your teeth. No matter what you choose to do, approach topics like a future water crisis with understanding, compassion and intentionality.

Garcia is an opinion writer for the Liberty Champion.