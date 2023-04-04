Student opinion: Benefits of PE in college – Should physical activity be required of students?

Colleges and universities have a responsibility to provide their students with an education that not only promotes academic excellence but also emphasizes the importance of physical and mental well-being. This includes requiring physical activity as part of their curriculum.

According to the Anxiety Disorders Association of America, exercise produces chemicals in the brain called endorphins, which act as a natural pain killer and a stress reliever that even helps you sleep better. In addition, physical activity has been linked to enhanced cognitive function, including improved memory and concentration.

By incorporating physical activity into the college experience, students can reap these benefits while also learning the value of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. This can have long-term implications for their overall health and well-being, both during and after college.

Moreover, physical activity has been linked to academic performance. According to the CDC, students who engage in regular physical activity tend to perform better in the classroom than their sedentary peers. This may be due in part to the cognitive benefits of exercise, as well as the fact that physical activity can reduce stress.

Graphic by Hannah Gilmer

Given the evidence, it seems only logical that higher level education should require physical activity as part of its curriculum. This could take many forms, such as mandatory fitness classes or participation in intramural sports. Such requirements would not only benefit students in the short-term but could also have positive effects on their long-term health outcomes. This will allow them to get used to a healthy lifestyle and go on to live a normal life after graduating. This will also reduce obesity, heart disease and more.

Of course, implementing such requirements would require a significant investment of time, efforts and resources. However, the benefits of such investments are clear. By promoting physical activity, colleges and universities can provide their students with a holistic education that prepares them for success in all areas of their lives while also providing them with a better college experience.

Students come to college from high school where gym class is mandatory. When students enter college, everything changes — location, classes, demographic, culture, relationships, etc. Playing dodgeball every other day in high school might not be enough to show students that physical activity should be a priority.

Liberty University holds physical activity in high regards with its numerous intramural opportunities and actual physical classes. Liberty has everything from MMA to biking classes. A student can even take a bowling class if he wanted to. The only improvement Liberty can make is to add these types of classes to student DCPs.

Physical activity should be a requirement for all college students. By incorporating exercise into the curriculum, colleges and universities can promote the physical and mental well-being of their students while also improving their academic performance. Rates in depression, obesity, anxiety and even dropouts would plummet with this. This is a win-win for everyone involved, and it is time for colleges and universities to act.

Diaz is an opinion writer for the Liberty Champion. Follow him on Twitter