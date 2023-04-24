SGA holds event indoors to pray over the university

Despite the poor weather, prayer on Liberty’s campus April 22 could not be stopped. Pray without ceasing — this is the heart behind Liberty’s biyearly prayer walk.

1 Thessalonians 5:16-18 reads, “Rejoice always, pray without ceasing, give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you.”

The prayer walk, hosted Saturday by the Student Government Association, encouraged constant prayer with the verses written by the apostle Paul, providing a theme for the event.

Although rain may have caused this prayer walk to look different than usual, the concept remained the same. Instead of walking around campus, the group met in the Worley Prayer Chapel.

Sanjay Jacob, SGA’s director of spiritual affairs, led this event with the intent to cover Liberty’s campus and community

with prayer.

“We believe in prayer. We believe it’s very important, and ultimately, we would not be here in this place if it wasn’t for prayer,” Jacob said. “It’s just very important to continue to instill that as a value in the lives of students here.”

Beginning with a time of worship, students led times of prayer for the group over different areas and topics on campus.

Some of these included different schools within the university, campus safety, student athletics and faculty.

One point of focus was to ask God for Liberty students to be a learning people, that God would richly purpose students’ lives and that the university would truly lead and train Champions for Christ.

The group also prayed over the leadership of the university, including the new president, and that these leaders would put God first and represent him in their decision making.

Students also prayed for community and student leaders, prospective students, international students, clubs on campus and the Student Health Center.

After this, the students found themselves in another time of worship, seeking God and aligning their desires with his.

Jacob then read 1 John 4:7-21, discussing God’s perfect love and the love that believers should have for people.

“The opportunity that we have to gather as believers is a representation of love,” Jacob said. “Prayer is very valuable. If you’re with a body of believers praying, that shows truly a love for Christ and a love for community.”

William Nichols, who attended the prayer walk, appreciated the time that he was able to join with other believers in prayer.

“It was cool to see how everyone came together — even with the change of plans — to pray,”

Nichols said.

The value of building a community of prayer seemed evident in the Prayer Chapel Saturday morning. Going back to 1 Thessalonians 5:16-18, Jacob’s hope was for students to gain not only a drive and determination to show up, but the desire to pray continuously.

“We need to be praying without ceasing. That means in every situation, in every circumstance, we’re supposed to be people of prayer — especially people who say that (they’re) Christians,” Jacob said. “We have to be people who are all about prayer and truly in communication with our

Heavenly Father.”

Jacob stressed the importance of prayer for believers and encouraged the Liberty community to participate in future

prayer walks.

“If we’re going to call ourselves Christians, I think we need to be people who are committed to praying without ceasing, and what better place to do that when you have an opportunity like a prayer walk?” Jacob said.

