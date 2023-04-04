LU gardening club kicks off the season with new plants and crops

With the weather getting warmer and the sun emerging, it is officially planting season, and Liberty has a club for those who want to use their green thumbs and get outside. The Liberty University gardening club creates and cares for gardens, fields and chickens on the Liberty Mountain.

Lindsey Brookhart, the gardening club secretary, shared that “depending on the season, we grow tomatoes, spinach, potatoes, flowers and whatever seeds we have on hand.”

The gardening club provides a place where students who love gardening can make a difference. Brookhart said that she joined the club because she “knew the president and was interested in helping grow crops to donate.”

The club shares the love by donating the crops it grows, and students can also receive CSER for participating.

“My favorite thing about the gardening club is getting outside and feeling like I am making a difference,” Brookhart said. “Sure, the CSER is a bonus, but it is great just being outside.”

The gardening club meets twice a week at 1620 Sunnymeade Road on the Liberty Mountain where, according to Brookhart, the club has a barn, some fields, a huge greenhouse, tool shed and chicken coop.

“The students are the ones who take care of (the plot of land),” Brookhart explained. “We meet twice a week to water, plant, harvest … whatever needs to be done.”

“The meetings start with prayer and task assignments,” Brookhart said. “Then, completing various tasks, and at the end, we all come together and pray and collect the names of those who were there.”

Currently, the gardening club events consist of meetings where the members care for the gardens and fields that they have on the Liberty Mountain. But, according to Brookhart, they seek to expand their events to get-togethers and more.

The gardening club fosters a love for the world and desires to help students become stewards of God’s creations by acting as an outlet for students interested in agriculture to hone their gardening skills. Being a member of the club allows students to give back to the community by sharing the products of their gifts.

For information on the gardening club, email Lindsey Brookhart, lbrookhart@liberty.edu. To get involved in gardening club CSER, students can go to the CSER student dashboard at the CSER website.

Auld is a feature reporter for the Liberty Champion