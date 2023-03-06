President’s Post: Here’s how Liberty serves competently with joy and excellence

I am so proud of our men’s basketball team that gave it their all and fought hard down-to-the-wire this weekend. Though their season has ended, they are true champions for the effort they have given and their record of achievements throughout the season.

One of my greatest privileges as president is seeing our student-athletes give it their all and seeing our students give of themselves sacrificially in order to advance the gospel of Jesus Christ. Our students are impacting Lynchburg, the nation and the world.

As many of you may know, Liberty University has had a long history of providing disaster relief and humanitarian aid when our neighbors have needed it the most. This past Friday, more than 1,500 students packed over 250,000 meals for Ukrainian refugees. For over a year, the Russo-Ukrainian conflict has left millions of families without shelter, water or food for basic needs. The citizens and their children need the hope of Jesus Christ and basic necessities like food, water and shelter.

This is a good reminder of something that Jesus taught us directly in Scripture: “Whoever wants to become great among you must be your servant … just as the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many” (Matthew 20:26, 28).

I have always been impressed with our Liberty students’ emphasis on service during some of the most intense periods of time in our country and around the world.

Our Send Now trips have been a strategic part of Liberty’s mission in training Champions for Christ and providing critical relief during some of the worst disasters. The greatest tragedies often provide key moments for sharing the gospel by demonstrating the love of Christ.

Jesus also said, “Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these, my brothers, you did it to me” (Matthew 25:40). We must always remember that we are serving Christ when we serve others. We also see the Scripture plainly teaches, “For everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved. How, then, will they call on him who they have not believed? And how are they to believe in him of whom they have never heard? And how are they to hear without someone preaching? And how are they to preach unless they are sent?… ‘How beautiful are the feet of those who preach the good news!’” (Romans 10:14-15). The good news of the gospel requires us to preach and teach the good news.

We recognize that providing much-needed food and supplies that are critical in these times of disaster opens avenues for sharing the gospel. In these opportunities, each of our students can become better practitioners and partners in gospel ministry by being the hands and feet of Jesus.

Part of what it means to be a Champion for Christ is to serve competently with joy and excellence. Our founder, Dr. Jerry Falwell Sr., used to say, “If it is Christian, it ought to be better.” And I can think of no better way to prepare our students to be ambassadors for Christ than by preparing them for a career to impact the world for Christ. This means being prepared to serve others well.

At the beginning of the Sermon on the Mount, Jesus exhorted his disciples to be salt and light. There is nothing virtuous or faithful about being a light under a bushel.

A light is meant to give light to the whole room. Jesus said, “In the same way, let your light so shine before others, so that they may see your good works and glorify to your Father who is in heaven” (Matthew 5:16).

Dear student, the best way to lead others to Christ is by serving them first. But the gospel always requires a message. That message is this: Jesus Christ died for your sins and mine. He was raised from the dead, and right now, he sits at the right hand of the Father in heaven. If you will repent of your sin and call upon his name, he will forgive you of your sins and give you eternal life. Have you made a decision for Christ? Please do it today.

Prevo is the Interim President of Liberty University