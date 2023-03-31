Liberty University announces Maj. Gen. Dondi E. Costin as new president

Liberty University announced during a press conference March 31 that Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Dondi E. Costin will be appointed as the sixth president of Liberty University and Pastor Jonathan Falwell will become the third chancellor of the University.

Dr. Costin served in the U.S. Air Force for 32 years, eventually rising to the rank of Major General. Most recently, he served as the president of Charleston Southern University (CSU), where he oversaw construction on several major facilities. During his presidency at CSU, the university’s overall rankings improved significantly, and fundraising records were met.

Dr. Costin is also an alumnus of Liberty University, with a Doctor of Ministry Degree and a Ph.D. in organizational leadership from Liberty.

“God did what only he could do, and he opened a door,” Dr. Costin said. “We are overwhelmed, yes, we’re thrilled, yes, we cannot wait to join this phenomenal body of believers who are doing exactly what Liberty University has always done…”

Falwell has been deeply connected to Liberty University and Thomas Road Baptist Church (TRBC) throughout his life. He has served at TRBC for nearly 30 years and has served on Liberty’s Board of Trustees for over 30 years. Falwell will continue to serve as Senior Pastor of TRBC during his new role as Chancellor at Liberty.

“The mission and the vision have always been at the forefront of everything that we’ve done, going all the way back to day one, God has always led us to train Champions for Christ,” Falwell said. “The only thing that will change is we’re going to do that better. My dad always said, ‘If it’s Christian, it ought to be better.’”

Jerry Prevo has served as president of Liberty University since August 2020. He will now hold the title of President Emeritus, honoring the contributions that he’s made to Liberty during his years as president.

“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve Liberty University,” Prevo said, “and I am humbled to continue serving in my new role as President Emeritus.”

