Convo recap: Jason Miyares and Hannah Brencher discuss God’s calling

God’s calling and the power of presence were the topics of this week’s Convocation as Jason Miyares and Hannah Brencher took the stage March 1 and 3.

On March 1, President Jerry Prevo announced that Liberty’s men’s basketball team would be competing Sunday, March 5 for a chance to win the conference championship. Then, Campus Pastor Jonathan Falwell welcomed government officials Wendell Walker, Mark Peake and Stephanie Reed to Convocation before inviting Miyares to the stage.

Miyares, the current Virginia attorney general and the first Hispanic-American to serve in state-wide office, spoke to Liberty students about how God impacted his decision to run for office.

“I remember having a meeting in a conference room,” Miyares said. “I said, ‘You’re crazy.’ … I have no interest in (becoming attorney general). Then I felt convicted in my time in the Lord, … but I was still hesitant. I went on a walk with my wife Paige … and (she) said, ‘The Lord does not call us to victory — he calls us to obedience.’”

Miyares also shared with Liberty students that his mother had escaped from Cuba to come to the United States. Miyares realized through his mother’s experiences that it is a blessing to live in America.

“If you ever doubt that we are a great nation, go to a naturalization ceremony,” Miyares said. “You’ll see individuals with such gratitude for being here. We think that it is normal that we have freedom of religion. … We think that it is normal that we have freedom of press. … We think that it is normal that we have freedom of speech. It is not. It is rare, it is unique (and) it is a miracle. You have what people (in other countries) would die for — you have what people have died for.”

Miyares also spoke to a few classes within the Helms School of Government Wednesday morning before taking to the Convocation stage.

Before Hannah Brencher spoke about her organization, More Love Letters, on March 3, Falwell announced that Liberty had partnered with Coca-Cola Consolidated, the organization World Help and the organization Feed My Starving Children to pack lunches for Ukrainians. He invited students to join the packing effort. He also told Liberty students that they could write letters of encouragement to send with the lunches.

After being welcomed to the stage, Brencher discussed the importance of being present in a world that is becoming increasingly reliant on smartphone technology.

“In the world that we are living in now, … we are constantly watching one another through our Instagram stories and TikToks and Reels,” Brencher said. “It’s very easy to see someone’s life and think, ‘Surely, they aren’t struggling with anything.’ But we have to be willing to come out from behind the screens and talk about where we are. People can’t find us if they don’t know where we are.”

Brencher’s organization helps people to be present by giving people the opportunity to write supportive letters to people who need encouragement. These love letters have had a global impact. Brencher credits this impact to the power of presence.

“Your words hold power,” Brencher said. “They can offer life and joy and hope to someone else. You don’t need to know all of their circumstances; you don’t have to solve all their problems. … Sometimes people just want to know that they are not alone in what they’re going through. Be yourself and think about the words you need to hear today because, chances are, someone else needs to hear those words.”

Brown is a news reporter for the Liberty Champion