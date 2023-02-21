Seven Liberty athletes to compete in World Cup of University Hockey

The ACHA National Tournament won’t be the last time we see Liberty men’s D1 players take the ice this season. Seven of the Flames’ best will be making their presence known in Romania come April at the 2023 World Cup of University Hockey.

The international tournament, played in Carta, Romania, from April 14-19, will feature 23-man rosters for both Team USA and Team Canada comprised of selected players within the ACHA. Other teams taking part in the cup include Romania, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Poland, Sweden and Hungary, all of which will contain members from the European University Hockey Association (EUHA).

The Flames had the most players selected to be on the ice of any ACHA team, with five representing the stars and stripes and two playing for the Great White North. Gary Astalos, the head coach for the Adrian Bulldogs, will coach Team USA, with Calvin Head Coach Mike Petrusma leading Team Canada.

All games from the 2023 World Cup of University Hockey will be played at the Felcsiki Ice Skating Rink in Carta and will be streamed live worldwide by the WCOUH.

TEAM USA

Forward Jacob Kalandyk

Forward Jason Foltz

Defenseman Colin Baird

Defensman Matt Bartel

Defenseman Lazarus Kaebel

TEAM CANADA

Forward Brett Gammer

Goaltender Hunter Virostek

Cory is the sports editor for the Liberty Champion. Follow her on Twitter