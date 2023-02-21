Liberty’s fashion students partner with Models for Christ

The fashion major at Liberty is about more than just strutting down a catwalk or designing trendy outfits. Liberty University’s Family and Consumer Sciences (FACS) Department partnered with Models for Christ, a non-profit fashion ministry, to highlight how Christians can participate in the fashion industry and live out their dreams while being witnesses for Christ. Together they hosted a workshop Feb. 16 dedicated to assisting fashion students and anyone else interested in the industry.

Emma Granger, the FACS fashion show director, commented that the goal of the workshop was to help students in the fashion industry achieve their goals and assist them spiritually. To her, fashion represents who you are, since that is how you have chosen to present yourself. She believes fashion can be harnessed to come alongside others in their walk of faith.

Three guest speakers in attendance took questions from the panel of students organizing the event and those in attendance. One of the guest speakers was Lucas Kerr, an actor and former model notably in “NCIS,” “Chicago PD,” “CSI,” “Shameless” and “Red Dawn.” The second speaker was John Llewelyn, a tailor in London, England, former designer and current owner of Bespoke tailoring. The final guest speaker was Loni Mbele, the founder of the company Not Just Sunday who works for Models for Christ.

All of the speakers present have had various encounters with the industry and faith experiences that led them to the field of fashion, giving them opportunities to share the gospel.

“When you do it as a believer,” Mbele said, “God gives grace for influence.”

Mbele explained that in her own walk of faith, she learned how to use her strengths to serve others. After struggling with acting in college, Mbele joined a mission trip. She didn’t feel qualified to share the message, but she found that she could connect with people through sharing fashion. She quickly learned that anyone can use their God-given skills to share the good news of Christ by being a light wherever they are.

“To light up a dark place, you have to go into it,” Kerr said.

To close out the evening, Kerr, Llewlyn and Mbele shared words of encouragement for those hoping to enter the fashion industry.

“Get as close to the Lord as you can,” Kerr said, “and risk it.”

Llewlyn focused on relying on the Lord and reminded students that God “has a use for every experience you have.”

As a final remark to conclude the panel, Mbele encouraged students in attendance by saying, “You are created with a purpose for a purpose … God fashioned you, and no matter what, you are modelling for his kingdom.”

After the panel concluded, students had the option to linger and chat. Janie Hagan, a junior studying fashion and design, found the evening very encouraging as someone hoping to enter the fashion industry. She thought it was amazing to see how God can work through people’s strengths and use his people to share the good news in all areas.

FACS students will present a fashion show on April 15. Ticket information will be available on Facebook or Instagram.

Auld is a feature reporter for the Liberty Champion