Carry the Love 2023

Liberty University will welcome Circuit Riders for a weekend of worship, campus-wide outreach and revival starting Feb. 3.

This two-day event adds another dimension to the 2023 Carry the Love tour.

As part of this, outreach teams will come to Lynchburg to encourage and train students in carrying out the Great Commission.

The first night of Carry the Love will include worship, a gospel message and a time of prayer, activation and commissioning — all held at Fifth Street Baptist Church in Lynchburg.

The second day will focus on evangelism training and campus outreach with the goal of activating faith.

The outreach will feature a 30-minute training on preaching the gospel and sharing one’s testimony.

Then, students will go across Liberty’s campus and apply what they have learned by evangelizing to others.

After a day full of outreach, everyone will come back together for Culture Shift Night, a time of teaching and prayer, which will serve as the event’s finale.

Hadleigh Williamson, a missionary who will be leading the Carry the Love team to Lynchburg, has seen thousands of students saved and hundreds healed and delivered from many circumstances.

“The goal of the Carry the Love event is to reach the lost, revive the saved and train them all in the ways of Jesus,” Williamson said.

Through the Carry the Love tour, Circuit Riders hopes to inspire this generation to love like Jesus and proclaim the gospel.

Williamson hopes that students will attend this event to find their identity and purpose in Christ and be commissioned to reach their communities.

“We believe that God is going to pour out strategy and faith to see Liberty and Lynchburg even more activated into gospel-centered lifestyles,” Williamson said.

After looking into this event, senior Angel Moulson thinks attending will deepen her knowledge of the gospel as well as what she, and every believer, is called to do.

“This is going to help me share the love of Jesus and know how to help people understand the gospel,” Moulson said.

Moulson also hopes to meet people who share her desire of learning how to better spread the gospel to those around her.

Carry the Love will continue touring universities around the country throughout the year to revive and encourage the believers of this generation and empower them to share the gospel.

