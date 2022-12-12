A collection of letters from the Liberty Champion graduating seniors

Keaton Browder – Opinion Editor

Did I make any friends at the Liberty Champion? Nope. After countless memes, fantasy football rants, unsolicited political tirades, 14-hour workdays on Mondays, Cookout trips and ultra-competitive Catch Phrase, I somehow did not make any friends at this job. I was blessed with the best college semester of my life while doing what I love — writing about politics — in the most fun work environment ever. I was able to have a platform where I could provide, hopefully, beneficial political analysis — much to the chagrin of some readers, I’m sure. I was part of a cohesive team that provided a quality — and an award-winning — student newspaper that reached thousands of readers. Gold stars cut out from Post-it notes, Scrabble scores, out-of-pocket quotes, mementos from funny incidents and a cartoon of Kylo Ren voting for Pennsylvania Senate pepper my desk board as a collection of all the memories I will hold forever. So, did I make any friends at the Liberty Champion? No, but I made family.

Sarah DeLeonardis – A-Section Copy Editor

When I think of all the moments that made my time at the Champion special, there’s no way for me to choose a favorite because every memory I have made with the wonderful staff here holds a special place in my heart.I have shared so many laughs in this office, and I have learned so much, not only about journalism and the rewarding feeling of being a part of bringing a newspaper together, but also about the value of having a steadfast and loving community I get to see every week. Never have I understood the words in Genesis 2:18 more: “It is not good that man should be alone.”All of you have truly become a family to me, and I am so honored to have been a part of the Champion staff. Logan and Mrs. Huff, thank you for being such wonderful mentors to me during my time here. All of you are such an incredible gift from God, and I’m so glad He has placed all of you in my life. I will forever cherish all the stories I now take with me into the next season of my life, and I will never forget how much of a blessing you all have been to me.

Mackenzee Holloway – B-Section Designer

For the past couple of years, I have been working at the Champion, and I have been incredibly grateful for the time I got to spend here. With the Champion’s fast turnover — due to staff members graduating every semester — I have come to appreciate the lasting impact an individual is capable of leaving in a relatively short amount of time. I think that has made my time at the Champion so meaningful. Being impacted by a multifarious group of passionate, driven, funny, decisive, supportive, dedicated, kind and intelligent people will add meaning and value to any workplace environment. This amazing atmosphere has also allowed me to constantly learn more while gaining indispensable design experience.My time at the Champion has helped prepare me as a designer and grow as a person; I would not change it for the world. It has been an honor and a great joy to serve alongside the Champion’s talented staff.

Caleb McCusker – Assistant Sports Editor

Every time my life gets to a point where it’s time to move on and say goodbye, I’m always reminded of this quote from Winnie the Pooh: “How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.”Moving on isn’t easy, especially when you’re moving on from something you love as much as I have loved working for the Champion.My time in this position only lasted one semester, but the memories I’ve made from it will last much longer. In the beginning of the semester, I was just the quiet kid who sat in the corner of the office, somewhat isolated from the rest of my coworkers. The moment I realized I was a part of something bigger was a Friday night in October when most of the staff had a game night in the office. I felt more connected with them than I had before, and from that point on, it truly felt like a family. I don’t think I have the words to describe what this place and this staff have meant to me in my last semester of college, but to Mrs. Huff, Logan, Sarah, Annie and the rest of my coworkers: thank you. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. And may the picture of George Pickens stay pinned to the wall above my desk for the rest of eternity.

Brent Tyrrell – Photography Editor

The A1 photo. Illusive in nature but essential for each production week that has been presented to me. For a total of 55 weeks over the past three years, I have been on the hunt for it. Some weeks were easier than others, with the photo clearly presenting itself through the work of shooting, culling and editing. Although this hunt has caused 50-hour weeks, all-nighters, early mornings and hundreds of gallons of caffeine, I wouldn’t trade the experience for anything. I have had the privilege of going to photograph bowl games, getting to meet and document amazing people who love what they do. After college, I plan on pursuing a career in outdoor and adventure filmmaking, documenting the earth and the people who walk upon it. I want to thank all the people who have supported me throughout the years — I couldn’t have done it without you all.

Some of Brent’s best work can be seen below: