Students will compete for a prize purse of $1,800, split between the winners of four divisions

The thrill of the jump, the wind rushing under a pair of skis and the view from the air, nothing but sky above and the ground below — all this and more will be showcased at the Liberty Mountain Snowflex Centre at the ski and snowboard competition Nov. 11-12.

The competition will consist of both a Big Air contest taking place on Nov. 11 and a Rail Jam contest on Nov. 12. Liberty has hosted similar events in the past, but this is the first weekend-long competition.

Over the course of the two days, competitors will have the opportunity to compete in both events. This competition is open to Liberty students and anyone else interested in the sport.

Big Air Contest is held at the Liberty Mountain Snowflex Center on October 24, 2020. (Photo by Chase Gyles)

The winner of the competition will take home a cash prize. There is an overall prize purse of $1,800, split between the winners of four divisions. From each division, first place will receive $200, second place will receive $150 and third place will take home $100.

The four divisions of the competition are men’s ski, men’s snowboard, women’s ski and women’s snowboard.

Participants can choose to register for only one event, but those looking to take home a prize should take part in both events.

“Instead of having one single contest like the Big Air or the Rail Jam and being able to win the contest with the results of that one event, this is a unique event where you have to be able to do well in both events to win,” Isaac Evans, the Snowflex programs coordinator, said.

While portions of this event require a more advanced skill set, those who are beginners seeking to get a foot in the door are also welcome to compete.

“While the majority of the riders are on the advanced side, you could still be on the beginner/intermediate side and still be able to compete,” Evans said. “Even with our jumps, we have our knuckle, which is the smallest jump, our 3-foot jump and then our 6-foot jump. There are a variety of features for different skill levels.”

Registration is $35 for the full event, and both the Big Air and Rail Jam events are $25 if you choose to participate in only one of them.

Registration is open now and closes on Nov. 11 at 4 p.m.

Those registered in the competition will receive a day pass for both competition days to gain access to the Snowflex facility and its amenities. This pass allows competitors the opportunity to practice for the competition on the same space where it will be held.

“We have the ability to go up here any time we want,” Sydney Bolls, a student who often skis at Snowflex, said. “It’s not snow. It’s turf, so it is harder, but it challenges you more.”

Those looking to compete are suggested to focus on consistency in order to score well.

“I tell my athletes all the time that it is awesome if you are doing a big crazy trick in a contest, but if you are not landing it, you’re not going to get any points,” Evans said. “So, you need to be consistent.”

The competition will be judged by current and former coaches of the Liberty ski and snowboard teams, who are well acquainted with Snowflex and the program.

Spectators are welcome and encouraged to come watch the competition and cheer on those competing.

“If you don’t ski and snowboard, or maybe you do but you don’t care to do the contest, people should come up and watch. It’s a fun time, and the Big Air event is always super impressive,” Evans said.

“You learn a lot from watching others, and you see a lot of really cool moves,” Ava Nicastro, a skier at Liberty, said. “Once I get better, I would love to participate in a competition like this one.”

To learn more about the event or to register, visit here.

