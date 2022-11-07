Indie rock band set to perform Nov. 11

Student Activities hosts Colony House at the LaHaye Event Space on April 27, 2018. (Photo by Andrew Snyder)

When freshman Emma Heagney first learned that alternative indie rock band Colony House was coming to Liberty, she rushed to buy tickets with her friends. She hopes to hear the song “Second Guessing Games” — her favorite because it reminds her of summertime, coffee and her coworkers.

Heagney will certainly get the chance as Student Activities will welcome Colony House and Christian rapper Hulvey to campus Nov. 11. The concert will be held in the Vines Center at 7:30 p.m.

The concert is open to both the public and Liberty students. Tickets are $10 or $25 for floor seats. Student Activities will open the doors to the Vines Center at 6:30 p.m.

“Overall, Colony House just brings back good memories. I think Student Activities gives people the opportunity to do things that they wouldn’t get to do usually,” Heagney said.

Colony House has performed at several different Liberty functions.

Brooke McDermott is particularly excited about enjoying a concert experience.

“I haven’t really listened to Colony House that much at all. I bought the tickets because I consider myself to be a concert junkie, and it has been a while since I’ve been to one,” McDermott said.

McDermott is also attending the concert with a few friends who love listening to both Colony House and Hulvey. While she does not have a favorite song, she is leaving space in her Spotify playlists to add a few of their hits.

Merritt is a news reporter for the Liberty Champion