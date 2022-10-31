Students display talent onstage

The School of Music hosted this semester’s Artist Showcase Oct. 25, packing the concert hall with students, faculty and parents.

The showcase featured students of different years singing music genres such as contemporary Christian, pop, gospel and even original songs by

the students.

All performers were students pursuing the bachelor of music in commercial music – artist development degree. Dr. Mindy Damon was the faculty advisor for the event.

The auditions for the showcase took place early this semester. The School of Music instructed students to send a short video of their voice and a written plan for how they would perform on stage, including lighting effects, backup singers

and musicians.

The students selected for the performance had a band to practice with and could perform their chosen song how they wanted, under

faculty advisement.

Each artist in the showcase had about five weeks to prepare their performance.

The showcase provided the full performance experience and allowed students to see how much work goes into every song on a mainstream level.

They got the chance to work with people outside of their classes and gain an understanding

of the industry.

Each performance was constructed to entertain the audience and bring glory to God.

One attendee was Sarah Metz, who was moved by each performance.

“As a science major, it is rare that I get to see other talents than what is just in the lab,” Metz said. “I loved listening to it because I got to step out of my comfort zone and hear how many talented entrepreneurs Liberty has.”

Metz said that seeing the beauty of diversity among the students and their varying talents, as well as how the School of Music gives the opportunity for students to display their skills in such a way, moved her.

The School of Music has several concerts remaining this semester, including its Christmas on the Boulevard concert on Dec. 2 and 6. Information on those can be found at www.liberty.edu/music.

Merritt is a news reporter for the Liberty Champion