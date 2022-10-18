SGA passes new resolutions to install traffic lights, privacy glass, more

Liberty’s Student Government Association continues to serve the campus community by passing legislation and planning special events for students with other administrative departments.

Recently, SGA has passed legislation, including a resolution signed by President Daniel Hostetter that will be presented to administration regarding the implementation of traffic lights on the bridge near Slim Chickens. According to Hostetter, students have been asking for the lights since the spring of 2021, and Vice President Riley Foster noted that it’s one of many positive steps SGA is taking to ensure campus safety.

“We have an assortment of ideas from all around campus, which has made it really cool to see different demographics getting involved in writing legislation,” Foster said.

Liberty’s administration has also recently acted on a resolution passed in November of 2022 to install privacy glass on the side of the Jerry Falwell Library stairs, main Montview Student Union stairs and stairs near the Hey Cow restaurant. Work orders have been submitted and should be implemented soon, according to Hostetter.

As for special events, SGA in partnership with the Office of Security & Public Safety has planned the Campus Security Walk for Nov. 3 from 5-7 p.m. According to Hostetter, the walk aims to get administration and students together to walk on equal footing around campus during the times of day when campus is deemed less safe.

“This is something other universities have done with great success,” Hostetter said. “We’re hoping that this is the first annual event where students and administrators can regularly come together to find safety solutions. This will help everyone to identify problems seen on campus and then collaborate on solutions that will be both cost-effective and helpful.”

The two groups will be joined by members of the executive leadership team. SGA is currently looking for students to join, Hostetter said.

A prayer walk is another special event SGA is planning with the Office of Spiritual Development and Health & Wellness. According to Hostetter, this is a campus-wide event provided to all students with the goal to join together to lift each student, staff member and faculty member in prayer. The event will be held Saturday, Nov. 5 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., and students will have the opportunity to pray at

different locations.

Along with passing legislation pieces and planning events for students, SGA has other goals in mind.

“Our job here and our goal is to listen to all students and then advocate for them. I think listening must come first, and that’s really been a priority of ours this fall,” Hostetter said. “One of the greatest ways that I’m able to serve this campus is through prayer, service, encouragement and love. I want to promote SGA as an institution on campus where we can be a trusted place that students look to first to be their advocates and voice in achieving change. We’ve come a long way, but I’m excited to contribute to and better SGA in that area.”

Foster agreed with this, also contributing her own personal goals.

“I want to steward the (vice president) position well. I think that utilizing the role to reach out to people with the love of Christ is important, and I think that listening plays a big part in that as well as being hands-on in other people’s lives. We want to have an engaged role on our campus and for me, that’s putting the attitude of Christlikeness into service,” Foster said.

Hostetter encourages all students to reach out, and students can voice their concerns and opinions to SGA by emailing sga@liberty.edu, joining the legislative branch or by stopping by the office located on the third floor of Montview.

Hess is a news reporter for the Liberty Champion