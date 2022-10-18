President’s Post: Steward what God has given you

It was a thrill to see all our alumni, students and parents who made their way back to Liberty University for a memorable Homecoming. This is one of the most exciting events of the year and a great way to see how many lives Liberty University has impacted over the decades. I’m so proud of all our students and alums.

At Liberty University, we are always training Champions for Christ. And one of the most important things that future champions can learn is how to steward what God has given to us. That includes our citizenship. In Virginia, Liberty students have the opportunity to participate in an election every year, whether at the local, state or national level.

Elections can be an exciting topic of interest for many, but for Christian citizens, elections must always be taken seriously. Some might ask, “Why should elections matter for Christians?”

Well, simply put, elections have consequences. Elections matter because policies matter, and policies matter because people matter to God.

As Christians, we are called to love God and love our neighbor (Matthew 22:37-38). This includes doing our part as citizens to vote righteously before God and promote good policies that impact the people we are called to love.

This principle reminds me of an old story. One of the most significant figures in all the Bible was Abraham. He was the father of many nations. God promised Abraham that he would have a son, and with that promise came a great deal of land. Now Abraham also had a nephew named Lot. Lot was also given land. In fact, he had first choice over the land he occupied. Lot and his family decided to settle in a valley near the city of Sodom.

Acting President Jerry Prevo speaks in a pre-recorded Convocation address on August 25, 2020. (Photo by Joel Coleman)

Through a series of providential events and help from Abraham, Lot became a city elder of Sodom. The Scriptures tell us, “Lot was sitting in the gateway of the city” when the two angels of the Lord appeared at Sodom (Genesis 19:1). Why is that significant? We know that in the days of Abraham, only elders sat at the city gates. It was a place of political prominence. The Scriptures also tell us that Lot was a righteous man who was greatly distressed by the wicked conduct of Sodom (2 Peter 2:7-8).

Yet, Lot’s personal righteousness was not enough. He was responsible for leading his family and city righteously.

It was Abraham, not Lot, who pleaded before the Lord for the sake of Sodom. He begged God not to destroy Sodom if only 10 righteous people lived in it (Genesis 18:32-33). Sadly, there were so few righteous people that there was not even enough in Lot’s household to spare Sodom from the judgment of God. We read that even Lot’s wife was turned into a pillar of salt because she looked back, longing for the wicked city they were commanded to leave behind (Genesis 19:26).

How does the story of Lot relate to Christian citizens today? Lot failed in his responsibility as a citizen by not leading Sodom to righteousness. Lot was largely silent in the face of the wickedness that surrounded him. His silence was consent (Numbers 30:4). How different the story could have been if Lot had let his voice be heard.

Are you neglecting your responsibility as a Champion for Christ?

Biblical citizenship is one of the most important opportunities we have as Champions for Christ. It is an opportunity that comes with great responsibility. Jesus said, “To whom much is given, much is required” (Luke 12:48).

We must never forget that, as Christians, we are dual citizens. We must never neglect our first priority, proclaiming the gospel of Jesus Christ to a lost and dying world. Second, we must never neglect our responsibility as citizens where God has planted us.

In just a couple of weeks, you will be given a great opportunity to participate in one of your most important civic duties: voting. Steward your vote. Get registered to vote and show up to the polls on Nov. 8. Understand the issues at stake in our local and national elections. Be responsible for the opportunity God has given you, and make a good choice. How? By finding a voter guide that will help inform you on where a candidate stands on issues you are concerned about.

Most importantly, remember the words of the Apostle Paul that in whatever we do, “do it all to the glory of God” (1 Corinthians 10:31).

Prevo is the Interim President of Liberty University