Fishing Fest is free event for students and the public

Liberty University will hold the annual Fishing Fest at Hydaway Outdoor Center Nov. 5 to enjoy some fishing and to celebrate the restocking of the rainbow trout.

According to Kyle Upson, outdoor adventure manager, this is the only time attendees will be able to keep the fish, as the rest of the time the practice is catch and release. Students and attendees will need to have a fishing license in order to participate in the event, Upson added.

“It’ll be prime time for people to come out,” Upson said. “It’s all adult trout, so people can come and take some trout home if they want to cook them.”

This event is open to students and the public at no cost. Fishing Fest starts at 9 a.m. and will go until noon. Attendees can learn new skills and catch and keep up to four fish.

Angler’s Lane, a local fly fishing and outdoor wear shop, will be holding fly fishing clinics at the fest to teach anyone who wants to learn. There will also be a raffle with prizes such as Chick-fil-A and Joe Beans gift cards.

“I think it’s a great opportunity to learn some good skills. It’s a fun activity. It’s a relaxing activity. Get away from the stresses from school. … It will (also) be a good opportunity for the clinics as well if they don’t know fly fishing,” Upson said. “Fly fishing is completely different from regular fishing on lakes. … If they want to go on their own trips, they can rent gear from Hydaway and go themselves.”

Information on this event can be found here.

Denny is a news reporter for the Liberty Champion