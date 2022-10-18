Donors Display in Hancock Welcome Center

Over the past 51 years, Liberty University has thrived thanks to the help of generous donors. While there are various spots around campus where donors’ names can be spotted, such as on seats at the Tower Theater, inscribed in the school’s Liberty Bell or etched into bricks in front of the Jerry Falwell Library, the university felt the need to honor its donors more visibly.

This past August, the Office of Development unveiled a virtual donor wall to honor Liberty’s donors properly. The display features over 160,000 names, recognizing those who have faithfully donated to help Liberty continue to grow and thrive since its establishment in 1971.

“What I love about the display is that I can see who contributed to some of my favorite places around campus, such as the prayer chapel, which gives me a space to spend time with God every day,” Maddie Wilhelm, a current Liberty student, said.

Visitors can find the display on campus, located in the main lobby of the Hancock Welcome Center. They can view the donors’ names and the campaign(s) where they gave.

In front of the digital display, an iPad allows visitors to search for the names of specific donors as well as the campaigns to which they donated. The digital display provides a way for the legacies of donors to be honored, as coming generations will be able to view a list of donors who gave to help their university continue to thrive.

“We really would not have a lot of the stuff on campus that we have today if it was not for those who donated,” Wilhelm said. “I am so excited to see what Liberty will be able to do in the future with the help of its donors.”

The Hancock Welcome Center is currently going through updates with plans to launch a new virtual donor wall in the new Jerry Falwell Center by 2024. Until then, visitors are welcome to enjoy the current display at the Hancock Welcome Center.

“Today’s current campus stands on the shoulders of the thousands who believe and believed in Dr. Falwell’s vision of training champions for Christ,” Ed Parker, director of the Hancock Welcome Center, said. “Without their early support of Lynchburg and then Liberty Baptist College, we would not have Liberty University.”

The display pays homage to everybody who has used what the Lord has blessed them with to bless Liberty University and those who attend it. The Office of Development will also be adding new campaigns and the ability to give in the future.

“I love being able to see the names of the physical donors to the university, but it’s important to remember that ultimately none of it would be possible without Jesus,” Wilhelm said. “This display allows me to reflect on the fact that these names all point back to the name of Jesus, who is the reason this university was founded in the first place.”

For those who cannot physically visit the Hancock Welcome Center, the display can be accessed virtually. The site is available to be viewed both in a standard and mobile format here.

White is a news reporter for the Liberty Champion